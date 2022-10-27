🔊 Listen to this

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Wyoming County C.A.R.E.S. will present the movie “Hillbilly Elegy” at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Free admission, small popcorns and small sodas will be provided to all who attend, courtesy of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation and AllOne Charities.

The movie will be introduced by Barb Landon of Wyoming County CARES and there will be a Q & A session following the film.

The 2020 movie “Hillbilly Elegy,” based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, is heartfelt and plain-spoken and connects with families dealing with substance abuse disorder, recovery, domestic abuse, and financial deprivation.

It’s the inspiring autobiography of J.D. Vance, who grew up amid generations doomed to repeat these destructive cycles of behavior and never leave the place that formed them. Starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, this film shows that the past is never past, especially where family is concerned.

When asked what she hopes movie viewers get out of the film event, Barb Landon of Wyoming County C.A.R.E.S. said, “From this film, I hope attendees will be able to see how addiction is a disease that affects all members of the family. I also hope this event gives viewers an opportunity to learn about resources available in our area.”

Wyoming County C.A.R.E.S. (Coalition on Addiction: Research, Educate and Support) is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to address the devastation the county is facing due to substance use disorder. C.A.R.E.S.’ vision is to promote awareness of substance use disorder in Wyoming County, to engage civic and professional organizations to confront this problem, and to create a community supporting recovery.

Tickets to the “Hillbilly Elegy” movie event are available at ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3 for reservations in advance, while they last.