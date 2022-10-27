🔊 Listen to this

The Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre is proud to donate the proceeds from their All ‘FORE’ Books Mini Golf Classic fundraiser to the Osterhout Free Library in support of local children’s programs. Attendees enjoyed 18 fun and unique holes played within, through and around the library stacks at the Osterhout Free Library, completed with a $500 Hole-In-One challenge on Hole 18. Lisa Rink of Dunmore was the lucky winner of the cash prize.

Due to the generosity of the community, sponsors, and attendees the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club raised a total of $7,000 to be donated to the Osterhout Free Library to benefit their Children’s Programing. Save the Date for the 4th Annual All ‘FORE’ Books Mini Golf Classic on Sunday, March 26, 2023!

The Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club has been serving the greater Wilkes-Barre community for more than 100 years. The mission of Rotary is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre, please visit our Facebook Page at @RotaryClubofWilkesBarrePA. You can also reach out to our current club president, Ahmad Ali, at [email protected]