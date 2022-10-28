Honoree served on force for 37 years

🔊 Listen to this

Family members of the late Police Chief James Foley who attended the dedication are, from left: Jimmy Foley, son; Dorothy Foley, wife; Joe Foley, son, and Padriac Foley, grandson.

Attending the “Naming” of the James F. Foley Olyphant Police Station are Chief J. DeVoe, and Mayor of Olyphant Jonathan Sedlak.

Members of the Olyphant Council admire the new sign at the recently dedicated Olyphant Police Station. Shown from left are: Jim Foley, Jim Baldan, Bob Hudak, Jerry Tully, Mayor of Olyphant, Jonathan Sedlak, and Mike Abda.

A crowd gathered at the Olyphant Borough Police Station on the morning of Oct. 23 to dedicate the station as “The Chief James F. Foley Olyphant Police Station.”

The late Chief Foley served Olyphant Borough for 37 years. He started on the police force as an officer in 1963 and became Chief of Police in 1997, serving in that capacity until his retirement in 2000.

Family, residents and past police officers who had served with Chief Foley, as well as the Olyphant Counil were present for the unveiling of the new sign, in front of the police station on East Park Street.