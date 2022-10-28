Honoree served on force for 37 years
A crowd gathered at the Olyphant Borough Police Station on the morning of Oct. 23 to dedicate the station as “The Chief James F. Foley Olyphant Police Station.”
The late Chief Foley served Olyphant Borough for 37 years. He started on the police force as an officer in 1963 and became Chief of Police in 1997, serving in that capacity until his retirement in 2000.
Family, residents and past police officers who had served with Chief Foley, as well as the Olyphant Counil were present for the unveiling of the new sign, in front of the police station on East Park Street.