Inflation, politics, crime – tired of hearing the same old talk about the same old topics no matter where you go?

Are you so fed up that you wish you could go back in time and maybe find more congenial conversation?

OK! Let’s take a little trip back a century, to Wyoming Valley in 1922. We’ll eavesdrop on the conversations our grandparents and their friends were having with one another.

Prohibition: The national ban on production, transportation and sale of alcohol was a dominant topic of the day. There were almost daily newspaper stories about raids, arrests and court actions that were alcohol-related.

Federal agents descended time and again on local breweries to see if they were confining themselves to “near beer,” a weak drink with barely one half of one percent alcohol. If they didn’t, they were shut down. Our people were resourceful, though. A dragnet in the Brookside section of Wilkes-Barre found 19 home stills.

Labor unrest: When the region’s anthracite coal miners went on a strike that lasted 163 days, customers wondered if they’d have enough fuel to get through next winter. Mining families, of course, had to live on short rations.

With mining making up the dominant part of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s economy, the strike became a huge issue. Were the coal operators stubborn? Were the miners expecting too much when alternative fuels were making an appearance? Fortunately, the strike ended before cold weather set in, but there was a lot of anxiety – and nervous conversation – in the meantime.

Entertainment: Not everything was serious or depressing. Theaters had sprung up all over Wyoming Valley, and popular – though silent – films like “Robin Hood” with Douglas Fairbanks and “Blood and Sand” with Rudolph Valentino were the talk of the town.

There were other pleasures sparking conversation. People all across our area in 1922 were buying or building those newfangled “radio sets” to pull music and other programming from distant cities out of the air. Then local radio expert John Stenger set up a station in his home, and before long families were enjoying clear and dependable reception right in their living rooms and recommending their favorite shows to others.

Economics: Though regional population continued to grow, complaints from would-be home owners about the chronic housing shortage began to ease with new building. Wilkes-Barre’s population was on track to reach 86,000 (more than double its current figure), and most other towns would also hit their high points within a few years, paralleling business and job growth.

Miracles: There are always wild cards. Troubled by crowds visiting St. Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception Church in downtown Wilkes-Barre to see an alleged “miracle,” pastor Rev. John Curran took strong measures. The attraction was a religious statue that seemed to be weeping. When Rev. Curran’s statement that the cause was just the play of light on the statue was ignored, the exasperated pastor closed the church until the mania calmed down.

How would you fit into a 1922 conversation? Here are some tips. If you can get back there, just go up to the first couple of folks you see and say something like “boy oh boy, that Valentino guy is really something,” or “did you hear who they raided last night?” They’ll clap you on the back, call you friend and invite you to join them in good roaring twenties fellowship.

Forget the woes of 2022. I guarantee that within the hour you’ll be the life of the speakeasy.

