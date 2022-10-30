🔊 Listen to this

Halloween Fun Day, Free trick-or treating at Kirby Park, with games, prizes, bounce house, live music, vendors, food at cost and more, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Sunday, Oct. 30.

Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association “Trunk or Treat,” 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 near Dodson School in Wilkes-Barre. Jones Street will be closed to traffic from Airy Street to the area of the school. Anyone wishing to distribute candy or make donations for the kids that evening may contact Mary Ellen Jones at 570-331-8253 in advance. The public is welcome to join Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks and the neighbors of Jones Street.

Broyan’s Farm Maze, 493 Berwick/Hazleton Highway, Nescopeck. Hours for the maze are 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 to 8 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 6. Activities include tractor-pulled wagon rides, “hay bale bowling” using small pins and a plastic ball; cornhole, playing checkers with mini pumpkins, a bounce house for small kids, farm animals to pet, and more. The maze is not clearly visible from the road, so look for Good Time Golf, 483 Berwick Hazleton Highway, and pull into that parking lot. More information, 570-912-2891.

