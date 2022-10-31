🔊 Listen to this

We’re all familiar with chest pain and discomfort as a hallmark of heart disease, but more subtle symptoms, when chronic, can be signs our heart isn’t functioning as it should.

These symptoms can include exhaustion, swollen feet and legs, dizziness, migraine headaches and uncharacteristic sweating. If you’re having any of these symptoms regularly or for no discernable reason, you’ll want to discuss them with your primary care physician right away.

Exhaustion and weakness

Exhaustion alone isn’t a sign of heart conditions, but chronic tiredness coupled with weakness can be.

A healthy heart efficiently pumps oxygen-rich blood to the rest of our bodies. When we have heart problems, our pumps might not work as well, and compromised blood flow and oxygen levels affect our energy levels significantly.

When this occurs, we may feel tired – or even confused – after routine activities. When oxygen isn’t reaching our muscles and our brain, weakness and fatigue become apparent.

Regardless of the cause, we should always discuss chronic exhaustion with our doctors.

Swollen feet

Swollen feet and calves can be a sign of heart issues, but they can often go unnoticed, especially while wearing shoes and socks.

When our blood flow is slowed, it can cause pressure to build up in our legs, leading to edema. An accumulation of fluid in the body’s tissues, edema can be seen in the legs and feet when related to heart problems. Any sign of heart failure or reduced function is serious and should not be ignored.

Dizziness, lightheadedness, shortness of breath

Like edema, dizziness, lightheadedness, and shortness of breath are concerning symptoms, because they signal a loss of heart function. Caused by reduced blood flow, fluid buildup and reduced oxygen levels in the brain and lungs, these symptoms are especially worrisome if they occur without rigorous activity.

If you’re getting dizzy or struggling to breath just by walking up stairs or doing daily chores, your body is telling you that it’s not getting enough oxygen and may be water-logged.

Migraines

Migraines are severe headaches that are a health concern in their own right. They can occur with auras, which are sensory disturbances that include vision changes like flashes of light and blind spots or a tingling sensation in the hands and face.

Recent studies have suggested that people who have migraines with auras might be at increased risk of heart attack and stroke. If you experience these intense headaches, take note of any changes in your symptoms. Particularly, newly developed weakness in your arms during a migraine can be a sign of heart issues.

Swollen and bleeding gums

Recent research also indicates a correlation between oral health and heart health. The relationship is not clearly defined, but bacteria found in the mouth can also be found in the heart.

Although it’s not the biggest indicator of heart health, consistent swelling and bleeding of the gums can be a sign of heart concerns. If you have high levels of bacteria, swelling and bleeding in your mouth, you may also want to schedule an appointment to have your heart health assessed.

Sweating

Sweating during exercise is nothing to worry about, but sweating while watching TV is cause for concern. Our bodies sweat to regulate our internal temperature, so if we begin to sweat when we’re not active or in hot temperatures, it should stand out as abnormal.

Heart failure makes pumping blood more difficult, so our hearts have to work harder to achieve circulation. When our hearts struggle, they generate heat, and our bodies compensate by sweating to keep our temperature normal. Seek medical attention if you’re having serious bouts of sweating when you shouldn’t be.

If any of these subtler symptoms are combined with any of the following factors, talk to your doctor immediately:

Obesity

Alcohol or drug use

High stress levels

Diet high in sodium and saturated fat

Lack of exercise

Family history of heart disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes