The Wallenpaupack Area Band and Color Guard Booster Annual Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20th at the Wallenpaupack Area High School on Rt. 6 in Hawley from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

More than 70 vendors will sell their crafts ranging from crocheted items, holiday decor, handmade soaps, and maple syrup, to photography, painted wooden signs, and jewelry.

Multiple musical performances will be held both days by Wallenpaupack Area students and a kids corner with crafts and face painting will be provided.

Raffle baskets, and baked goods will be available as well as a concession stand.

For more information please contact Lori Ryan at 570-352-2605.