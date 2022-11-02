St. Nicholas - St. Mary students honor their favorites

🔊 Listen to this

Olivia Florek, as St. Margaret of Scotland, gives a reading during the All Saints Day Mass.

Leading the singing during the All Saints Day Mass are fourth graders Caleb Vinciarelli as St. Kaleb, Anna Altavilla as St. Anne, Alexia Barry as St. Nina and Erin Dotzel as St. Elizabeth of Hungary.

St. Clare of Assisi, also known as St. Nicholas - St. Mary School student Harper Broody, leads her fellow fourth-graders Myles Stetz Madden, dressed as St. Thomas; Braxton Nealon dressed as St. Michael the Archangel, Olivia Kurlandski dressed as St. Anne, and Emma Umbra, also dressed as St. Anne, down the aisle before the start of the All Saints Day Mass at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre.

“I was the mother of Mary and the grandmother of Jesus,” St. Anne told the crowd.

“I was captured by pirates at age 16 and taken to Ireland to be a slave,” St. Patrick said when it was his turn. “I escaped, and later returned to spread the gospel.”

“I became a nun and helped care for the poor and sick,” St. Bridget explained.

St. Anne, St. Patrick and St. Bridget didn’t actually take human form to attend the All Saints Day Mass with students, parents, grandparents and friends of St. Nicholas – St. Mary School in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning.

But 21 fourth-graders from the elementary school each honored a saint by dressing in costume and talking about the lives of these holy folks on this day after Halloween, a day that gave Halloween (All Hallows Eve) its name.

The group included several St. Annes, each looking biblical in a veil. St. Anthony the Great sported a long beard, suggesting he’d been living as a hermit for years. And Elizabeth of Hungary carried a basket of rolls, symbolic of the bread she gave to the poor.

Their parents’ creativity shone in such details as the paper plates cut up to supply wings for St. Michael the Archangel, and the red spots painted on the palms of St. Francis of Assisi, to show that gentle, friend-to-all-animals saint had the stigmata, or wounds that resembled the nail marks on Jesus’ crucified body.

“My mom used nail polish,” Keegan Cryan explained after the Mass.

One boy, wearing modern clothes instead of a robe or cloak, represented Blessed Carlo Acutis, a teen-ager and amateur computer programmer from Italy who created a website dedicated to miracles before his death from leukemia in 2006, when he was 17.

Blessed Carlo is on his way to being canonized, which shows modern-day people who enjoy soccer and video games — as Carlo reportedly did — can be saints.

“We are all called to be saints. We are all called to be holy,” the Rev. Mark DeCelles, who celebrated the Mass, encouraged the congregation. “We’re all part of one family with the saints.”

“We need you to be the saints that only you can be,” Olivia Pambianco said in a meditation after communion, urging her schoolmates to use their talents and enthusiasm for good.

Some saints are famous, school principal Christopher Tigue told the group. “If I said March 17, everybody knows that’s St. Patrick’s Day … If I said Dec. 12, you’d know that’s the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.”

But, the principal asked, how many saints are there altogether?

“I would say there are billions and billions and trillions,” he estimated, answering his own question and urging the students to think of their own deceased relatives in that number.