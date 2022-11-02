Event is set for Nov. 3

🔊 Listen to this

Guests mingle during an October reception that celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Wyoming Valley Art League’s aquisition of the Circle Centre for the Arts.

If you attend the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Fine Taste Fine Art event on Thursday, set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Circle Centre for the Arts, you’ll be welcome to sample two feasts — one created by a contingent of culinary experts, and one created by a bevy of artists.

The Juried Art Exhibit that opened in October, in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Art League acquiring the Circle Centre building, is still on display.

What will catch your eye? Perhaps a three-dimensional “Spirit Horse” crafted from mixed media by Nanticoke artist John Clark? A “Golden Landscape” painted by Pittston artist Tobi Grossman? A soaring airplane, viewed from a distance, and painted by Lois Pluskey of Plains?

Maybe artist Sharon Rolland’s photos of an old railroad trestle, the Valley of the Glaciers and seals relaxing on ice will inspire you to schedule your own trip to Alaska.

Or maybe the way the sunlight plays over a field of sunflowers in Krista Connolly’s “Praying For Peace,” will remind you of the urgent struggle in Ukraine.

Fifty-one pieces, out of about 125 submitted, had the honor of being chosen for the show by artist and collector Caleb McKenzie, who was invited to take on that task.

“Judges who are asked to jury for the Circle Centre for the Arts/Wyoming Valley Art League juried exhibitions are required to be either professional artists or gallery/museum experienced individuals in the field of visual arts,” Circle Centre gallery director Allison Maslow explained via a news release.

“All of the judges come with diverse experiences that inform their aesthetic appreciation,” the release continued. “The selection of the judge is not revealed until the opening and awards presentation. This ensures a fair jury process.”

McKenzie has served as director of two Madison Avenue Art Galleries in New York City. Presently, he has joined Addison Kelly as a Principal at USL, an international lighting design concern based in New York.

The 2022 Juried Award Winners include Robert Bergstrasser, “Between Poses,” Best in Show and first place, painting; Travis Prince’s “Sounds Good to Me,” second place, painting; Lois Pluskey’s “Learning to Fly … Touch and Go,” third place, painting; Danielle Bellumori, “Winter Shadows,” honorable mention.

John Lund, “Sultry Temperament,” first place, drawing; Lois Pluskey, “The Greatest Generation,” second place, drawing; Barbara Jones, “I Can’t Breathe,” third place, drawing; Ainslee Golomb, “Autonmy,” honorable mention, drawing.

John Clark, “Spirit Horse,” first place mixed media; Grace Fitzgerald, “Reach Out and Touch Faith,” second place, mixed media; Donna Scott, “Splendor,” third place, mixed media.

Allison Maslow, “Shroud of Things Passed,” first place, photography; Robert Broghamer, “Red Tree on Road,” second place, photography; Sharon Rolland, “Old Alaskan Railroad Trestle,” third place, photography; Allison Maslow, “Passage,” honorable mention, photography.

David Green, “Curves,” first place, sculpture; David Green, “Reflection,” second place, sculpture; Patricia McMahon Lacy, “Harvest Angel,” honorable mention, sculpture.

The artwork is on display at the Circle Centre for the arts, 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, where regular hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Thursday Nov. 3 special Fine Taste/Fine Art event will include food from and/or is supported in other ways by Franco’s, Cork bar & restaurant, the Atrium restaurant, Istanbul Grill, Rodano’s, the Mary Stegmaier Mansion, the culinary department at Luzerne County Community College, Josh Cellars, the Susquehanna Brewing Co., Sugar Plum Chocolates, Common Grounds Caffe, Jacobi Capital Management, Berkshire Asset Management LLC, Lamar Outdoor Advertising and the Times Leader.

Tickets to the $50 per person event may be ordered online at wyomingvalleyartleague.org. Checks should be made payable to Wyoming Valley Art League. Call 570-288-1020 to pick up tickets.