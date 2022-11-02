🔊 Listen to this

Two Boogaloo Wonderland sandwiches, one still open, one closed and ready to eat. You can, of course, stuff them as much as you want.

Honestly, even before I saw the ingredients I wanted to make a “Boogaloo Wonderland” sandwich just because of the name. The fact that the sauce ingredients add up to so much tang made the recipe thoroughly appealing.

The chef from America’s Test Kitchen explained the sandwich comes from Chef Greg Beard at a take-out-only Detroit restaurant called the Soul-in-the-Wall, but offered no insight into why “boogaloo” or “wonderland.”

A January article in The Detroit News claims Motown was well known for the Boogaloo sandwich dating back to the 1960s, first served at Brother’s Bar-B-Que and named by the owner after the 1960s funk dance — and feel free to go down that rabbit hole with Google as deep as you want to dive.

The Boogaloo sandwich apparently faded until Beard revived it with this rendition after some customers came in looking for the lost culinary treasure. Both the Detroit News and roadfood.com say Beard toiled long and hard to find the right mix of wet and dry ingredients to recreate the flavor of the sauce based on the memories of those who had eaten the original sandwich. Roadfood goes a step further and gives an explanation of the “wonderland” part.

Beard “added the word Wonderland to the name of the sandwich as an ode to his friend Allee Willis, who wrote Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “Boogie Wonderland.”

MT and I both enjoyed this, though MT said it was similar to a “hamburg barbecue” she remembered her family making in the past. Truth is, with ground beef and onions as a base, this certainly has the look of a super-charged sloppy Joe. But for me the sauce has such a distinctive tang the sandwich earned a name of its own.

Only one note. As is my custom on first try, I stuck to the recipe and used American cheese. It worked fine, and is mild enough not to interfere with the flavors of the sauce — the real star of the show. That said, other cheeses might enhance depending on personal taste, and no cheese worked well when I warmed up the leftovers (I only made two sandwiches the first time).

Dobru chut!

Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich (America’s Test Kitchen)

One onion, halved and thinly sliced

1¼ pounds 85% beef

1 teaspoon pepper

¾ teaspoon table salt

1 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

¾ teaspoon dry mustard

¾ teaspoon chili powder

¾ teaspoon granulated garlic

¾ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon pepper

4 six-inch Italian sub rolls

American cheese (8 slices)

Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in 12-inch non stick skillet over medium high until just smoking. Add onion, beef, pepper and salt. Use wooden spoon to break up into small pieces. Cook until all moisture in onions evaporates and meat is brown and begins to sizzle (about 10 minutes).

In a saucepanm mix ketchup, vinegar, Worcestershire, sugar, mustard, chili powder, garlic, thyme and pepper and bring to boil over medium high. Boil for three minutes, whisking constantly so sugar doesn’t burn. Measure out 1 cup, reserve the rest.

Heat oven to 350°, setting rack in the middle.

Add the cup of sauce to the meat and onions and let come to a boil. Reduce to medium and cook until it thickens slightly, about 1 minute.

Slice rolls, leaving one long end connected. Set open rolls on baking sheet. Divide meat mixure evenly on rolls. Place cheese, two slices each, on top of open sandwich. Put in oven with for five minutes to melt cheese.

Split remaining sauce evenly among four sandwiches, fold roll over and serve.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish