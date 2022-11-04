NBCUniversal wanted to talk to women in Luzerne County

🔊 Listen to this

A national news crew visited the Joan Harris Centre for the Gifted and Talented in Luzerne several times to interview people about the upcoming election, Harris Centre manager Jim Harris said. Here, correspondent Dasha Burns interviews Harris Centre mom Amber Snyder, who is concerned about the high cost of living.

With ballet barres in the background, Harris Centre mom Ariane Pupali of West Pittston shares her thoughts with NBCUniversal. Pupali said crime and safety are big issues for her.

While their daughters were dancing, the moms were talking politics.

That’s how an NBCUniversal news crew, based in New York, introduced some potential voters at the Joan Harris Centre for the Gifted and Talented in Luzerne during a recent broadcast.

Correspondent Dasha Burns interviewed several women at the local dance studio here in “recently red” Luzerne County — as well as at the Upper Merion Dance & Gymnastics Center in “blue” Montgomery County, closer to Philadelphia.

Thus far, the local residents have appeared in at least two NBC segments.

So, what brought Burns and the rest of the crew to the Harris Centre on Charles Street in the borough of Luzerne?

“They had been to a diner,” Harris Centre manager Jim Harris told the Times Leader. “And the waitress said if they wanted to find a good cross-section of people, they should come here.”

“It’s true,” he said. “We have people from all walks of life, different religions, different political views all bringing their children here. And they all get along.”

As the news crew likely suspected, a dance studio tends to have a lot of moms picking up and dropping off kids.

And the crew specifically wanted to talk to female voters about election issues, noting that in the pivotal race for U.S. Senate, both candidates are trying to appeal to women, with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz “stoking those fears about crime” and Democratic candidate John Fetterman “hanging his hopes on abortion access.”

For Tashara Sheperis of Plains Township, a special education coordinator and Harris Centre mom who is expecting triplets, both of those topics hit close to home.

“School safety is near and dear to my heart,” she told the Times Leader after her NBC interview. “There are armed resource officers at high schools but I think elementary schools are being forgotten. As a public school teacher, I’m hoping whoever wins the election can lead us to more funding opportunities.”

As for abortion, she said, “I never thought it would ever be something I’d have to think about.” But when an ultrasound revealed she was carrying triplets, doctors told her and her husband “a ‘planned reduction’ would give me a better chance of carrying the pregnancy to term.”

Her initial reaction was “Everything is healthy; I’m healthy; this is something that will be in God’s hands.”

But, she said, “My mind could be swayed differently if they told me my health was at risk. I have (two older) children at home I have to think about, and I want to be able to make that choice. I don’t want anyone else to make that choice for me.”

Sheperis doesn’t usually talk about politics, because it can be so divisive. But she said she is grateful to NBCUniversal “for letting my voice be heard.”

Another Harris Centre mom who appeared in a newscast, Amber Hyder, mentioned on camera that the economy is an important issue, identifying herself as a teacher who has to work five additional jobs to make ends meet.

And mom Ariane Pupali said crime is her biggest concern. She has arranged for one of her children to attend the school district where her ex-husband is a resident because she believes it is safer than the district where she lives. Another child is in private school.

Pupali sees crime and safety as important issues, and that sways her toward Oz on the Republican side in the Senatorial race. “I think Fetterman would be more of the same,” she said.

Jim Harris, meanwhile, was excited to see members of the dance community expressing their opinions on national television, interspersed with images of dancing children.

“We could not have been more proud,” he posted on the Harris Centre’s Facebook page. “Our dancers and families presented themselves so well. The dancers looked so beautiful and graceful and our families spoke so eloquently. They not only made the studio look great, but were a wonderful representation of our region, that truly does sometimes get maligned.”