The Luzerne County Community College Hazleton Center recently held a Hispanic Fiesta Celebration in conjunction with the recent art exhibit, “Poderosas Raices-Mighty Roots,” which was held at the College’s Schulman Gallery.

The exhibit celebrated the diversity of Hispanic cultures and the contributions and achievements of NEPA Latino students and residents during Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebration included culinary experiences, educational presentations, music, and the art exhibit which showcased NEPA Latino artists and featured artwork in the themes of endurance and perseverance.

Sponsors for the exhibit were the J. A. Foundation, Marquis Art & Frame, and Attorneys Donald and Michael Rogers.