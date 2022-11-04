🔊 Listen to this

When you compile genealogical information about a military ancestor, of course you focus on the individual’s service records and other formal paperwork.

But it’s also revealing – and honorable – to go beyond those records and try to see the human side of the person who wore the uniform. As Veterans Day of 2022 arrives, let’s look at this process.

Standard military, pension and medical records – as well as directories, U.S. Censuses, marriage papers, newspaper stories, obituaries wills and unit histories – are going to tell you a lot.

In my case, they told me that great-great uncle James, a 16-year-old living in Ogdensburg, NY, oldest son of an Irish immigrant couple, joined the U.S. Army in spring, 1861.

Enlisting in a two-year regiment – the 18th New York Infantry – he served at First Manassas, the Peninsula Campaign, Gaines Mill, Second Manassas, South Mountain, Antietam and Fredericksburg before the regiment was discharged in late spring, 1863.

How James ended up in Wilkes-Barre by 1870, living in the Heights section and working at the Lehigh Valley Railroad station downtown, is too long a story to go into here. Suffice it to say that his journey included the rough Five Points section of New York City and a happy marriage. Census records, city directories and newspapers helped me continue his story until his death via accident in 1925.

Of course, I make annual visits to this brave man’s resting place.

But, as with almost any ancestor we have, there is a human dimension that goes beyond formal records. What I did was search for living local relatives who were closer in time to him than I was.

Through research into his family, I was able to locate his daughter-in-law from his second marriage. Here is some of what I learned.

Wasting no time, Uncle James got his job as Lehigh Valley baggage man almost as soon as he stepped off the train from New York City.

He had little use for most of the Army’s generals, but he admired his own Sixth Corps commander, Major Gen. John Franklin, because “he took good care of his men.”

The most grueling part of service was not the fighting, but the endless marching. The sweetest sight for weary troops was a farm field dotted with haystacks, better bedding than anything the Army provided.

As the leader of his family, James ran a disciplined home. But he lived so frugally that he was able to help his family members buy their own homes.

James fathered two families – one with each wife in succession.

He worked until age 75, retiring only when ordered.

What value does personal information like this have? As far as I’m concerned, whatever takes you beyond the printed record and lets you see the world through an ancestor’s eyes is worth the effort. That ancestor is more than just a name throughout a stack of papers.

DNA Test News: Ancestry now has a method to divide a subscriber’s DNA result by parent. Said a notice: “If you’ve taken an AncestryDNA® test, we can split up your matches by the two sides of your family—without your parents taking AncestryDNA tests.” The website explains how to request the new feature.

Genealogical Society News: The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society has digitized a collection of nearly all the yearbooks of King’s College. The list runs from 1950 to 2018. Also, the society’s area high school yearbook collection added more schools last month. For the full list, go to the society’s website.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected]