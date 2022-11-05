🔊 Listen to this

Four local veterans were recently honored and awarded Quilts of Valor by the NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter at an outdoor ceremony held at the Plains Township Municipal Township Pavilion.

Clyde Sipler, a resident of Pittston, joined the U.S. Navy following his graduation from James Coughlin High School in 1952. Following basic training at Great Lakes, IL, he was quickly assigned to a naval destroyer where for the next three years he served in the Korean Conflict. His service continued when sent to the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific taking part in above water detonation of hydrogen bombs.

After returning home and four years in the Naval Reserves, Sipler re-enlisted in the Navy Seabees and spent two tours in Viet Nam constructing bridges and roads. In 1970, he was called to the Pentagon to serve as the personal driver to Admiral Elmo Zumwalt, Chief of Naval Operations under the Nixon Administration.

The decades-long veteran completed his service in 1989 and remained in Gulfport, MS working for the Sheriff’s Department of County of Harrison for 20 years before recently returning to the area to be near his family.

Richard DiBuo, a resident of Luzerne, joined the U.S. Army in 1971 reporting to Fort Dix, NJ for basic training followed by Infantry and Recoilless Weapon School in Fort Polk, LA. He further served as a 106mm gunner and a tow missile guidance gunner while serving at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii attaining the rank of E4.

After returning to the Wyoming Valley in 1972, he served as a hometown recruiter. In 1976, he joined the PA National Guard in Plymouth where he served for 12 years.

After his military career, DiBuo worked with the Operating Engineers Local 542 and the PA Department of Corrections for 29 years.

Kevin Havens, a resident of Larksville, enlisted in the PA National Guard, Nanticoke, in 1976 receiving basic and advanced training at Fort Sill, OK as a Field Artillery Crewman. In 1977, joining as an active member of the U.S. Army, he became a Pershing Electrical/Mechanical Missile Repairman assigned to the 41st Ordinance Company in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Following his active duty, Havens served as a Tow Missile Crewman as a member of the PA National Guard, Plymouth. In 1983, having graduated from PA State Officer Candidate School, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S Army in 1984. He served in various MP units as a member of the Army Reserves 402 MP Camp, headquartered in Ashley until his retirement in 2009.

His service included the Persian Gulf War and Operations Iraqi Freedom. Following his military service, he served as a Corrections Officer for the PA Department of Corrections, Dallas from 1987 through 2014.

Frank Parra, a resident of Wyoming, began his military career in the U.S. Army in 1968 receiving his basic and advanced infantry training at Fort Jackson, SC. Following his training, he was sent to Viet Nam where he was assigned to the First Infantry Division (The Big Red One after its shoulder patch). There he served as a 50-caliber machine gunner in Charlie Company Mechanical Unit as part of an Armored Personnel Unit.

Following his military service, Parra graduated from Lock Haven University and Penn State University Graduate School receiving his Master of Science in Counseling and Guidance. Parra began his teaching career at Wyoming Area Elementary in 1975 followed by teaching at all levels of students throughout his 40-year career at Wyoming Valley School District.

While at Wyoming Area, he also coached football, basketball, volleyball, as well as track and field. He and his family have volunteered to read the names of the fallen soldiers at the Viet Nam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

Becky Orlowski, NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter leader, said the quilts are an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort veterans. For information on the local chapter, a component of the National Quilt of Valor Foundation, email [email protected]