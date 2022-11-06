🔊 Listen to this

“My husband played several sports growing up, but football was his passion. He wants our son to play but I am opposed to this. Even though our son is a few years from being eligible to be on a team, I feel I need to get a jump on this.

“When I was pregnant with our first child I had told my husband that if we had a boy I would not want him playing football. I think he dismissed my comments in the way many people might do, those who are determined to try to recreate or relive their own upbringing through their child. He thinks I am being extremely overprotective. I think he is naive.

“Any thoughts for how I can approach this now to be more persuasive than I have been up to now?”

G: Even though this may seem like it is about football, I think it exemplifies a core disconnect between what so many parents think their responsibility is to their child and what they seek for their personal fulfillment or gratification.

Bear with me as I try to broaden the perspective. Even before I became pregnant, like many women, I chose to restrict myself from any food or drink, or beauty and hygiene products that could possibly have a negative effect on me getting pregnant and bringing a healthy baby into the world. This meant I abstained from coffee, all caffeine, hair dyes, alcohol, unwholesome foods or those with preservatives and additives, you get the idea. I did this for six months.

Then I fortunately got pregnant easy-peasy, and I continued this throughout my pregnancy and the 19 months I breastfed my daughter.

My responsibility as a parent, as I saw it then and still do, was to be responsible at all levels for the health and safety of my child, without copping to any sense of deprivation, sacrifice or martyrdom.

Which brings me to the recent news story about the 8-year-old who had an up close and personal experience with El Capitan. By summiting the Yosemite National Park peak using ropes, called jugging, he became the youngest person ever to do so.

It was not just the physical concern of safety that crossed my mind when I learned of this family going all out for their son to make the history books. What I was struck by was the lack of discussion regarding the mental and emotional effects such an athletic endeavor places upon any tyke.

In preparation for the ascent, the boy was, according to his father, in training for at least two years. Think about that. This boy was about 6 when this training began.

For this ascent, the boy and his team — which included his father who has long nurtured his own climbing passion, but had never summited El Capitan himself — had to spend several nights on the rock wall.

How does this relate to you and your husband reconciling your opposite views on football for your son?

Try to approach the conversation with your husband by addressing the stress that football may place on your son. You both do not yet know what your son’s interests may be as he develops. Nor do you know whether he will grow fit, strong and tall enough to be able to manage the physical demands of football.

But looming larger still is the uncertainty of your son’s capacity for emotional and psychological balance under such pressure, that includes trying to live up to his father’s passion for football. Even though your husband may try to minimize this, your son’s upbringing will include discussions about your husband’s commitment and love of playing football. These stories will likely influence your son’s choices, and affect him in ways you may not discover until much later.

You might consider encouraging your husband to watch the movie “Concussion” as I did a few years ago on an international flight. I was looking for something out of my comfort zone and usual interest, as well as a movie long enough to ease the lengthy travel strain.

Will Smith played a doctor whose research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) placed him at odds with the National Football League. What I discovered while taking in that movie and my subsequent research into the topic, was just how much medical information had been available to so many in that business, the owners and administrators who control the game. This scientific data had been kept from football players, their families and much of the public.

Never a football enthusiast, after seeing “Concussion” I expressed to family and friends that I had no interest in attending any football events or Super Bowl festivities. With more players and their families speaking up about their own diagnoses, and with some top players in the news because of unusually aggressive displays of behavior both on and off field, CTE continues to become a threat to the long-term viability of this pastime.

Not long ago I was greeted by two teen boys who were soliciting booster funds for their football team. While standing in front of the table they had assembled at the entrance of my local grocery store, I explained to them why I could not donate. I talked with them about the cumulative effect of concussions. I implored them as best I could without sounding like a complete unhinged lunatic, to at least watch the movie so they would be more informed about their risks and what they may be able to do to mitigate or limit them.

I also told them that I understood passion and how it drives our choices, but that my hope was if they could not walk away now that they would not choose to continue to play football in college.

Fortunately, you have plenty of time yet to build a strong case for parental responsibility and to come up with alternative athletic activities. Find a compromise that fits more in alignment with the level of risk you are willing to accept and that mesh well with your son’s individuality.

The wisest parents use these differences of opinion that arise throughout the years as learning opportunities, not only for themselves but for their circle. Parenting well is like any athletic endeavor, in that it is a team sport that requires compassionate coaching, a long-view game plan, continuing education and personal accountability in near equal measure.

Your challenge will be to see if you can get your husband to be a father who will reconsider his view of football without you overstepping boundaries of kindness and unconditional love or compromising your own values.

