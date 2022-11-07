🔊 Listen to this

If you’re an experienced hunter, your safety checklist is probably second nature.

Firearms discipline, target identification, proper clothing, and tree and harness safety are all typical considerations when heading into the woods. Many hunters, though, may not think about fall prevention, tick-borne illness and especially their cardiovascular health.

Deep in the forest is the last place you want to sprain an ankle, tear an ACL or worse yet, sustain a head injury. This time of year, fallen leaves can hide tree roots, slippery rocks and uneven terrain that can trip up even the most sure-footed hunter.

A walking stick can help you gain stability and probe the ground in front of you. If you have issues with stability, consider exercising your core muscles year-round. You’ll improve your balance and be more prepared for your hunting excursion.

Just because the weather is getting cooler – with the exception of the beautiful weekend we just had – doesn’t mean ticks aren’t active. Most hunters want to leave the woods with food for their families, not Lyme disease or another tick-borne illness.

If you’re hunting, you’re probably already wearing long pants and sleeves and boots that rise well above the ankle, which is a good start. Consider also spraying scent-free tick repellent on your clothes, and always check your body for ticks when you get home.

An often-overlooked risk for hunters is poor heart health. According to the American Heart Association, many hunters across the U.S. have life-threatening heart attacks and strokes in the woods.

If hunting season is the only time of year you engage in strenuous physically activity liking walking for miles and pulling or carrying a heavy bounty, you may want to think about your cardiovascular wellness and overall fitness.

If you’re not already seeing your primary care physician yearly to monitor your heart rate, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, schedule an appointment ahead of hunting season. Any of these measures, if chronically abnormal and unmanaged, can lead to heart attack or stroke.

Consider exercising more frequently if you live an inactive lifestyle outside of hunting. Moderate physical activity done for 30 minutes a day, 5 times a week, can help you manage chronic conditions and improve the strength and stability you’ll want to keep hunting into your older years.

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables along with your lean meats – like venison – will also help keep your cholesterol levels in a normal range.

While on the hunt, watch for signs of exhaustion and cardiovascular events. If you feel shortness of breath, dizziness, rapid heartbeat or pain in your chest, neck, back or arms, stop and rest and get some help.

Even the fittest hunters should hunt with a partner or group and carry a cell phone. You never know when an accident or illness might strike, and you don’t want to be alone when it does. So, be prepared, be careful, get your heart checked out, and hunt safely this season.