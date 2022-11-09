🔊 Listen to this

Charlie Litwin as Linus and Sarah Pugliese as his big sister, Lucy, have a tug of war with his blanket.

The Wolfpack Players from Wilkes-Barre Area High School will present “Snoopy the Musical” based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz and sparkling with wit and warmth as it depicts life as seen through the eyes of Schulz’s unforgettable characters.

Musical numbers include “Just One Person,” “Poor Sweet Baby,” “Don’t Be Anything Less (Than Everything You Can Be),” “Edgar Allen Poe” and “Daisy Hill.”

This London version of “Snoopy” includes all the songs from the Original Version, plus four more: “Hurry Up, Face,” “Mother’s Day,” “Dime A Dozen,” and “When Do The Good Things Start?”

Shows will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 20in the high school auditorium at 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains Township. Tickets are $10 all ages, day of show, cash only.

For more information, please email: [email protected] or call 570-826-7111, ext 5201 and leave a message.