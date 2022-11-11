Project began as Misericordia class assignment

Even if you’ve never played soccer, you can probably imagine what it would be like to stand in the cleated shoes of a high school student from West Scranton when he suddenly found himself facing a stadium full of hecklers.

We’ll leave the details for the documentary.

If you tune in to WVIA at 9 p.m. Nov. 17, or again at 10 p.m. Nov. 19, you can watch “The Voices Project: Immigration” and learn just how rude those soccer fans were.

And what they sounded like.

And how it made Kevin Amaya, now a 19-year-old college student, feel.

It’s all part of a project that clinical psychologist Alicia Nordstrom Ph.D. started back in 2009, when she assigned her students at Misericordia University to interview people, most likely people who were different in some way from the students.

“It was a cross-section of races, religions, social class, sexual orientation and health conditions,” Nordstrom said, explaining one way to reduce stigma is to get people to talk to and understand each other.

The Voices project has continued, with the most recent set of interviews involving more than 60 Misericordia students interviewing people who have migrated from other countries to the United States, or who come from immigrant families.

A traveling version of the Voices project that dealt with immigration, called “80 Minutes Around the World,” was presented at Misericordia and other locations last April, and it included stories from eight people.

To fit the documentary’s shorter time frame, “The Voices Project: Immigration” contains five stories, which Nordstrom hopes you’ll find riveting.

Amaya, who tells his own story in the documentary, said he found the other participants’ stories to be educational.

“A lot of stuff stuck with me,” said Amaya, who is majoring in government, law and national security at Misericordia University.

Offering an example from renowned Chicago-based storyteller Nestor Gomez, who also is part of the documentary, Amaya recalled, “Nestor said people of color are guilty until proven innocent.”

And an immigrant from Canada amazed Amaya by not fitting his mental image of an immigrant. “The idea of being an immigrant from Canada never came to my mind.”

Amaya began his work with Nordstrom’s Voices Project as an interviewer, an introduction-to-psychology student assigned to talk to a professor from Taiwan.

“I was really impacted by her experience,” he said of the professor. “She took on a public role in America to teach, with the language barrier. It really resonated with me because my mother and father struggled with that same language barrier.”

During a subsequent semester Amaya became an interviewee in the Voices Project, talking about his family’s experience and his own.

His parents fled El Salvador, separately, to escape the civil war there, with his father traveling first. His two older brothers accompanied their mother; Amaya was the first in his family to be born here.

“I always questioned why we were a little poorer than anyone else,” he said. “We were such a big family in such a little apartment. And I never had more than one pair of shoes.”

But he was proud of the way his parents worked hard. “I want to show what immigrants do for their children. The love they have for them is so pure. I want to shine light on that.”

If he could dispel one pre-conceived notion about immigrants that he has encountered in the United States, Amaya said it’s the idea that “they take jobs.”

“That one really hurts,” he said. “When they took that journey to make it to a new country, afraid and dying of dehydration … they are willing to do anything.”

“There’s plenty of jobs in this country not taken up,” he said. “My father worked a rough job climbing trees, trimming tree branches. He put spikes on his boots and climbed up. If he had a side job, like a neighbor needing some landscaping, I would help.”

As she worked on the documentary, Nordstrom said she realized “I can’t have actors representing different cultures. This needs to be honored by storytellers telling their own stories.”

The stories in the documentary are told by Amaya, by Misericordia’s art gallery director Lalaine Little, whose heritage is Filipino; by Gomez, who was born in Guatemala; by John Gebretatose, director of diversity and inclusion at HUGE improv theater in Minneapolis-St. Paul, who came from Eritrea in the Horn of Africa, and by the immigrant from Canada.

“I’ve done research since 2009,” Nordstrom said. “I’ve done surveys of students that have interviewed people. Meeting and hearing stories from people who are different from you reduced racism. It reduced mental health stigma.”

“Just one story can shatter what we think we know about a group of people.”

Nordstrom sees the documentary as having a ripple affect on social justice. After it airs on WVIA, she said, it will be available to watch for free on the WVIA website and on her website.

“It’s about five people’s stories,” Nordstrom said. “Each of these stories is a life-changing story. I would encourage people to just watch it.”