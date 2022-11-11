🔊 Listen to this

Inflation got you down?

Upset about the election?

Car making funny noises?

Quit your worrying! I’ve got the solution to your woes right here.

Go out to the store, buy some gum, go home and start chewing. Your troubles will soon vanish. Works every time.

Our forefathers and foremothers knew this. That’s why they bought packs of gum, carried gum with them in pocket and purse and popped a stick into their mouths every time they needed some respite and clear thinking.

So common was chewing a half century and more ago that gum it was a big seller in my parents’ store in Wilkes-Barre’s Heights section back in the 1950s and 1960s. In fact, as chief helper I was expected to do the honors of ordering and displaying the stuff. – right next to the cash register (with a bell on it). I didn’t want the customers to leave our store without a five-cent pack or two.

I think we had every tasty flavor known to mankind: Beech Nut, Doublemint, Juicy Fruit, Spearmint, Teaberry, Blackjack, Clove as well as Chiclets, those little candy-coated squares of gum in a box.

They were the flavors that were just good to chew for relaxation and renewing your zest for life.

But there were also specialty types with (claimed) medicinal and restorative properties. In fact, our gum rack was almost a poor man’s pharmacy.

Worried about the condition of your teeth and gums from too much sugar? Fie on dentists!

Pop some Dentyne. Feeling a bit bloated after three helpings at dinner? Settling the stomach was a job for Beeman’s Pepsin gum. Worried about bad breath ruining family life or career (or a date)? Hey, no problem as long as you had a piece or two of Clorets gum to deploy.

If (ahem) worse came to worse, there was always that dependable laxative gum known as Feen-a-mint.

Gum chewing – any brand at all – was also considered a pathway to exit smoking. People subject to cravings for a Lucky or an Old Gold were advised by folklore and medical personnel to carry gum at all times and unwrap a stick when the urge to light up hit them.

There wasn’t much excuse not to chew and, believe me, nearly everyone did.

But, check out even the largest supermarkets today and you’ll see that gum chewing has apparently fallen on hard times. You’ll spot a raft of sugarless (yechhh) brands and that’s about it.

Don’t get me wrong. Mass-scale national gum chewing had its dark side. Ever step on a great wad of used gum on a broiling hot sidewalk? Gum chewers stopping in a restaurant for a bite to eat had to dispose of their gum somewhere politely, and an exploration of the underside of any eatery’s tables in those days showed you their most popular choice.

Let’s not even talk about what they did with the wrappers.

Of course, there were also those folks who violated the gum chewer code of social conduct by chomping and smacking (usually in waiting rooms or movie theaters) loudly enough to drown out a couple of Holsteins.

Well, our great days of chicle chomping are probably behind us. In fact, I read recently that Americans have fallen well behind Asians in their love of a good rubbery chew. The old-fashioned gum I see in nostalgia stores is often not very fresh, and if you buy it online you’ll pay a fortune.

Anybody know of a gum that makes you feel better about the future?

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected]