Audubon Society program is planned for Nov. 21

🔊 Listen to this

A group of birders scan the sky, hoping to spot some feathered friends at Nescopeck State Park.

A hiker uses her cell phone to shoot a close-up photo of mountain laurel during a visit to Ricketts Glen State Park.

“From birdwatching to paddling, from picnicking to quiet contemplation.”

Those are just a few of the many activities you can enjoy in Pennsylvania’s state parks and state forests, according to a news release from the Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Audubon Society.

Since they’re the Audubon Society, naturally they mention birding first.

But Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and 20 state forests offer opportunities for much more, from swimming to cycling, hiking to fishing, cross-country skiing to disc golf to nature programs with environmental education specialists.

Do you want to learn more?

You can, thanks to a program the Audubon Society is sponsoring.

At 7 p.m. Nov. 21, the society has arranged a virtual tour of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests with Marci J. Mowery, president of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

Mowery has been exploring Pennsylvania’s public lands since 1965, when her family would annually visit her grandfather’s hunting camp in what is known today as the Pennsylvania Wilds.

After spending time as a teacher, she entered the conservation arena, working with the National Audubon Society for 12 years before taking over the helm of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation in 2005.

When she’s not at work, Mowery enjoys hiking, biking, camping, campground hosting, paddling, spending time with her husband and dog, good books and good wine.

All are welcome to join the virtual tour on Nov. 21, via ZOOM, and they will be able to ask Mowery questions.

The ZOOM link can be found at https://gwvas.org/events/.