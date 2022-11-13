Welcoming a sweet baby granddaughter

🔊 Listen to this

Ruth Elizabeth came into this world two weeks early at 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 during the bottom of the 10th inning of game 1 of the World Series.

On Mother’s Day, my son Greg, and his fiancé Melina, told me they were naming the baby girl they were expecting after me and also Melina’s mom (Elizabeth). It was such an unexpected honor. I was speechless and in tears. Knowing how I enjoy writing, Greg also gave me a journal entitled “Tell me your life story, Nana”. He informed me that “Little Ruthie” was going to call me Nana, just like my mom was called.

Ruth Elizabeth came into this world two weeks early at 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th during the bottom of the 10th inning of game 1 of the World Series. Nothing is more fitting for our baseball-loving family. I’m mesmerized by her and can’t seem to stop smiling whenever I’m around her. Holding her brings this feeling of overwhelming love and hope for the future. She’s absolutely perfect in every way.

To say that Greg and I have come full circle in our mother-son relationship is an understatement. When he was young, we had a close bond like most mothers and sons, and he was the most outgoing and loving little boy. My divorce from his dad when he was only five years old took away much of the fun, loving, free spirit in him. His teenage years were a struggle filled with many conflicts between us. Sometimes I wonder how I got through those teen years. I know that the tough parenting he needed was harder on me than it was on him, and it resulted in many sleepless nights and much stress. It’s safe to say that he hated me during those years.

After graduation, Greg gave community college a try but decided the Navy might be a better fit. After five years spent serving our country, he came back a different person. He was a mature and responsible man. The great big heart, and the love he had for life and for his family as a young child had returned. He graduated from Temple in only three years and has become a success in life and in his career. He is one of the most compassionate people I know with a knack for making everyone around him feel heard, comfortable, loved, and appreciated.

Knowing that after all of the struggles we had through his teen years, he and Melina would even consider naming their newborn daughter Ruth, means the world to me. When I was transitioning my marketing business to Greg’s leadership, he wrote me a long letter. The ending is something I will cherish forever.

“The success that you’ve experienced to this point in your career has taught me so much about the enormous capabilities inside all of us as human beings. That if you want something enough to put in the work, no goal is unattainable. I can’t think of a more important lesson for a child. It’s a belief that I look forward to instilling in Ruthie as she grows up. I want you to know that when my little girl grows up with a tenacious belief that she can conquer the world, it’s because of you. That’s part of your legacy.”

Nothing has made me prouder of the man Greg has become and the husband and father I know he will be. Congratulations to Greg and Melina, we are so thrilled to welcome Little Ruthie to our family.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]