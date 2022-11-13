🔊 Listen to this

Emily Longmore was a typical three-year-old who loved animals, the movie “Frozen”, and bacon mac and cheese. She enjoyed playing veterinarian with her big sister, Lily, playing outside with her big brother, Ben, taking care of her doggie, Maggie, and cuddling with her mommy and daddy.

Just before Christmas 2017, Emily developed a low-grade fever and complained of leg pain. Initial testing was inconclusive until a bone marrow biopsy revealed that shehad stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer. Throughout her eleven-month battle, Emily never complained but showed amazing strength and courage. Through six rounds of chemotherapy, four rounds of immunotherapy, two stem cell transplants, and multiple medical procedures and surgeries, she always had a smile on her face and joy in her heart.

Emily loved people, and she lived every day to the fullest. During her many hospital stays, Emily loved making friends with her nurses. Her sweet character quickly endeared her to many, and the lives of those who knew Emily are richer and forever blessed because of her.

Emily went to Heaven on November 14, 2018, and although Emily’s time with her family was far too short, they are so thankful to the Lord for the wonderful blessing of nearly four years with her. She was a shining example of patience, joy, understanding, perseverance, and love.

To continue Emily’s legacy, each year the Longmore family organizes a toy collection to honor her birthday on November 28th. Known as Emily’s Birthday Bash, toys are collected during the months of October and November and delivered just prior to Christmas for children at Geisinger’s Pediatric Oncology Clinic and Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Gifts are received at collection locations, through online wish lists, and through charitable donations made to the Emily’s Gracious Gifts fund held by the Luzerne Foundation, which provides support and resources to help carry out the mission of Emily’s Gracious Gifts.

Children with cancer and other serious illnesses often spend holidays in the hospital, and many of their families face economic hardships as well. The Longmores knowfrom experience how encouraging it can be for a child to receive a gift while in the hospital, and they want to helpthese children and their families to honor the memory of Emily’s sweet and loving spirit. To help, visit https://www.facebook.com/EmilysGraciousGifts.

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.