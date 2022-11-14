🔊 Listen to this

The New Vision Telephone Pioneers have donated backpacks along with blankets, socks, and hygiene essentials to be used by Amvets Post 59 and The Forward Support Base (FSB) Iniative to support homeless veterans. Shown are Nancy Karpovich, Wilkes-Barre Club president and second vice president of Amvets 59 Ladies Auxiliary, making a presentation to Commander Mike Price.