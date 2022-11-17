Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Community Bank recently announced that William Tomalinas is the winner of a $10,000 giveaway prize to Raymour & Flanigan. The giveaway was organized as part of the celebration of Community Bank’s new Pennsylvania flagship location in Wilkes-Barre Township. From left: Community Bank President of Pennsylvania Banking Barbara Maculloch, William Tomalinas and Community Bank Branch Manager Suzanne Kennedy.