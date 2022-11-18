Exhibit to remain on view through spring 2023

The exhibit “Changing Frequencies: Works by Jon Carsman” recently opened at the Everhart Museum in Scranton, and will remain on display through spring 2023.

The exhibit highlights the distinctive silkscreen, acrylic, pen and watercolor works of Wilkes-Barre native Carsman, who passed away in 1987.

Much of his catalog includes pieces inspired by the natural landscape and architecture of Northeastern Pennsylvania, encapsulated in vivid work often described as “super realism” or “new realism.”

Carsman became widely renowned, exhibiting alongside fellow silkscreen artist Andy Warhol and Abstract Expressionist Hans Hofmann.

The Everhart is proud to share the work of this local master and celebrate his ties with the institution, having hosted Carsman’s first solo exhibition in 1968 and working closely with the artist through his final years.

Founded in 1908, the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art is the largest general museum in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Everhart Museum, located in Nay Aug Park in Scranton, is a not-for-profit institution dedicated to the collection, care, and display of a diverse array of objects, including natural history, science, and fine arts.

Through its exhibitions and programs, the Everhart Museum has become a regional resource for educational and cultural opportunities. General support for the Museum is received from the Lackawanna County Office of Education & Culture, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the City of Scranton, and many friends and donors.

The Everhart Museum is located at 1901 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA. Visiting hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information and updates on expanded hours, please visit https://everhart-museum.org or contact the Museum at 570-346-7186.