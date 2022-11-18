Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band will perform Nov. 27

Have you ever heard of the “Peanut Brittle Brigade?”

Or the “Dance Espresso,” “China, Where?” and “Flowers for Cats?”

Here’s a hint. That reference to “cats” doesn’t mean four-footed felines that say “meow,” but “hep cat” musicians who are more likely to communicate by playing their saxophones and trumpets, jazz style.

You’re invited to immerse yourself in holiday jazz — and hear all the pieces mentioned above — during a concert and toy drive set for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at The Ritz Theater in Scranton. That’s where the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band, directed by Marko Marcinko, will perform the “Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite.”

The music is by Tchaikovsky — and surely you’ll recognize the strains of his Spanish-style “Coffee Dance,” Chinese-inspired “Tea Dance” and his “Waltz of the Flowers,” which Los Angeles-based jazz trumpeter Shorty Rogers arranged, jazz-style, in 1960.

While Rogers was working on the West Coast to create a jazz Nutcracker, Marcinko said, jazz musicians Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn were on the East Coast, working on a similar project at just about the same time.

“Our concert is about 90 percent Shorty Rogers,” Marcinko said, noting that Ellington and Strayhorn will be represented in the concert by the “Peanut Brittle Brigade” and two overtures.

Whether a piece is from the West Coast or the East, Marcinko predicted, jazz fans will love it.

“It’s amazing music,” he said Thursday in a telephone interview, noting that the 17-piece professional Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band’s production of the “Swingin’ Nutcracker Suite” was nominated for an Emmy Award earlier this year and, in conjunction with WVIA, it won a Judges’ Merit Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.

“It’s exciting music because it’s totally swinging, very much Big Band-era kind of sound, with classical Tchaikovsky melodies. It’s really appropriate music for the season,” Marcinko said, adding that WBRE-TV’s Paola Giangiacomo and WFTE radio host Lawrence Pugliese will serve as narrators during the concert.

The event also will give student performers from the Pennsylvania Jazz Institute a chance to perform a jazz-style rendition of such holiday classics as “Frosty the Snow Man” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Marcinko said.

Tickets are $10, $25 and $35 per person, and guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit children in need in the Scranton area. For tickets and more info, visit ritzpac.com, call 570-252-4156 or email [email protected]