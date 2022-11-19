🔊 Listen to this

I was reminded of a pithy statement from a Roosevelt I knew while I was a journalist with The Denver Post, that is relevant today more than ever: “There’s no substitute for good breeding.”

How my friend was using the phrase good breeding, which has become a polarizing reference, has nothing to do with genes, or race or even his esteemed lineage.

Good breeding, from his perspective, has everything to do with the foundations of graciousness and kindness, from being taught from the earliest moments what it is to be wanted and loved unconditionally, from the get go.

Good breeding permits the conditions for politeness, good manners and even a gentleness to dominate one’s interactions with others, as well as with oneself.

With that in place, so many other marvelous opportunities arise.

These thoughts came flooding back after considering an email I received last week.

Who knew there was an organization called Getting Out that connects inmates with those on the outside. Not me. But this is not the first time I have received correspondence from someone confined to the inside who wants to be in touch with me.

I do not know the circumstances that led to this adult man to be incarcerated, but I cannot help but think it might possibly have something to do with his start in life.

And that brings me to the original gift I am thankful for this week, as we go into the holiday of gratitude and abundance.

Like many of you who follow this column, you were given a jump start on a life of plenty, simply because you were born in this amazingly rich country. Whether you landed here at birth or soon after, you joined a vast support system that could nourish you from head, to heart to toe, enabling you to learn how to read these sentences.

I cannot help but think of that original gift I slid into, when I was born to parents who wanted me, who were prepared to love me, and who worked hard to protect me from as many of the crazies in the world that could easily have derailed my growth. Their efforts ranged from teaching me the value of etiquette, health and beauty but also extended to feeding me home cooked meals, and then teaching me to cook, and be able to continue the tradition of hosting large gatherings around the dinner table.

They gave me swimming lessons, let me ride horses and took me to doctors and dentists for regular exams.

This may not have been the case with the inmates who have reached out to me, who are perhaps looking for something that they need or want that they were denied in their free days, or that may be missing in their confinement. A recent article in the New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/02/opinion/inflation-prison.html ) by an inmate in Idaho, spotlighted both the lack of basic hygiene products and the high cost to inmates to attain products we on the outside take for granted. Like a decent soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Talk about cruel and unusual punishment.

My wise father, in particular, who for a time was a dental technician, knew the value of teeth and the priceless elation that is conveyed in a wide smile. Perhaps this is why I find the denial of even a decent toothbrush to inmates so abhorrent.

Maybe it is because with my writing and counseling I focus on compassion, and the ways of healing the body and mind of all the deficits and dysfunctions that life presents us with, and that we co-create, that they seek me out. I don’t know.

And I won’t know as I am not in a position to be of direct support to many who reach out to me. I do what I can, and what I feel tasked to do. This brings me to the value of this column, and another reason I carry gratitude this day.

My readers – whether they are inmates now paying for their harm to others, seniors or disabled who are housebound, or healthy and free-spirited – continue to permit me to use my great good fortune. All of the opportunities and freedoms I enjoy today, rooted in that good breeding, play a particular role in emphasizing the need for forgiveness, healing and peacemaking.

This election cycle that brought so many more voters, especially the younger ones, to be counted, gives me another reason to be full of gratitude. The finest people came out to volunteer for the task of a civic duty that had become dangerous. Many who counted the ballots and oversaw a clean tally were there solely to secure this nation’s democracy.

In this past election, through the work of these paid and unpaid citizens, we have seen what good breeding looks like up close and personal. Their work helped us all to become witnesses to a historic turn of hearts, moving closer toward a more balanced and harmonious interaction.

May you find your holiday table abundant in this generosity of spirit. May these feelings override any of the differences of opinion and beliefs that, up to now, have been threatening to deny what matters most to all of us: a life of dignity and peace wherever we live.

