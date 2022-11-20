🔊 Listen to this

In 2012, John T. Yudichak had already served over a decade in the Pennsylvania legislature, first in the House of Representatives and then as a Pennsylvania State Senator. He had earned a reputation as a consensus builder in Harrisburg and advanced policies to create jobs. Even though he was politically successful, he saw that sometimes needy and worthy causes fell through the cracks and with that in mind created the Yudichak Family Lighthouse Fund of the Luzerne Foundation.

The Yudichak Family Lighthouse Fund was established in 2012 in honor of John’s parents, Joe and Sally Yudichak to support public libraries and area youth programs in Northeastern Pennsylvania. A graduate of Greater Nanticoke Area High School, Wyoming Seminary Preparatory School and an English major at Penn State University, John knew of the importance of libraries and keeping our youth engaged in learning and athletic activities.

After establishing the Lighthouse Fund and with the help of the Luzerne Foundation, the Yudichak family has consistently supported those doing good works in Northeastern Pennsylvania. In its 10 years of existence, the Lighthouse Fund has provided over $150,000 in grants to our local libraries and area non-profits such as the United Way, Dinners for Kids,Children’s Service Center and the Wyoming Valley Challenger Division Little League, just to name a few.

As Senator Yudichak is currently stepping away from his legislative career to pursue other professional goals, we thank him for his service in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania Senate and for his dedication to those in need in Northeastern Pennsylvania through the Yudichak Family Lighthouse Fund.

