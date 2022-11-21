‘Dragons and Mythical Beasts’ show coming to Kirby

The award-winning show, “Dragons & Mythical Beasts, from the creators of Dinosaur World Live, is scheduled to come to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Tickets are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Kirby Center Box Office and charge by phone at 570-826-1100.

The family-friendly show invites you to “unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth.”

You can expect “the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin.”

“Take your place among legendary heroes,” a news release invites audiences. “Just don’t wake the Dragon…

This award-winning show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit “Dinosaur World Live,” who bring spectacular puppets to life.