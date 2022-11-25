Recent receptions open exhibits at downtown galleries

Mary Lou Steinberg calls this collage on canvas work ‘Repetition.’ Explaining she used a variety of different kinds of paper, the artist said, ‘I kept it to a warm color pallet with touches of gold leaf.’

Some bystanders looked at this arrangement, by Susan French, and saw a mysterious sea monster.

Beverly Jean Johnston and Mary Louise Steinberg are two of the artists whose work is on exhibit at the Marquis Art & Frame Second Floor Gallery through January.

Janet Stavish poses for a photo by her quilt that also was displayed this summer at Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta.

Cats quilted by Janet Stavish are among the many decorative items for sale at Marquis Art & Frame’s Second Floor Gallery.

Roses, rose hips and ranunculus are among the natural materials artist Susan French placed in this arrangement. The base contains 30 pinecones, wired together.

Artist Robert Husty and his son, Tim Husty, stand near examples of Robert Husty’s abstract art, which he created by painting with a drumstick his son had broken while playing the drums.

When local musician Tim Husty was playing the drums with particular gusto, one of his drumsticks broke.

That’s not unusual, in the world of professional drummers.

What was a bit out of the ordinary is that his dad, artist Robert Husty, took the broken drumstick and used it in place of a paintbrush to create several abstract pieces, which you can view through early January at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Center for the Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“Paintings From the Drumstick Series” were on display Nov. 18 during a Third Friday opening reception at the Circle Centre, and if you happened to stop by and chat with Robert Husty, he could have pointed out references to the music of Led Zeppelin and Bela Bartok that he incorporated into his artwork.

“Incredible,” Tim Husty said of his father’s work. “I grew up with it, and it helped me appreciate art, and life, a little more.”

That Third Friday evening, art appreciation also was flourishing just across South Main Street from the Circle Centre, as four artists mingled with art lovers in the Second Floor Gallery at Marquis Art & Frame.

“Oh, my gosh, it’s beautiful. There’s so much to take in,” said Rita Skechus of Duryea, who made a point of visiting both galleries.

In the Second Floor Gallery at Marquis, she could admire the artwork of Beverly Jean Johnston, Susan French, Mary Lou Steinberg and Janet Stavish. Not only did it decorate the walls, the shelves, it even was suspended from the ceiling.

And, while people admired the artwork, there were plenty of stories to hear as well.

“I began sewing at age 4,” quilter Janet Stavish reminisced. “I picked up a little piece of fabric and my mother gave me a needle and thread.”

“Angels are really important in our family. We have dozens of angel statues,” David Ortiz explained as his mother, Angelita Conde purchased two angel ornaments Beverly Jean Johnston had fashioned.

“I am Angelita Jr. and my mother is Angelita Sr.,” Conde said with a smile. “We’re going to decorate a tree for her.”

Near the tree with angel ornaments and the decorative quilted kittens Stavish had made were arrangements Susan French had created using such natural materials as flowers, pinecones, twisted tree branches and fascinating driftwood.

“Janet’s brother picked that out of the Lehigh River,” French said, pointing to a large piece of wood that resembled a bird in flight, which she had adorned with greenery.

Another piece of driftwood reminded some gallery visitors of a mysterious sea monster.

Rounding out the exhibit were collages on canvas, and images that artist Mary Louise Steinberg created on clay slabs, using techniques she studied at the Peters Valley Craft School, located on the New Jersey side of the Delaware Water Gap.

Best of all, art lovers were able to travel easily between the two galleries via a walk that lasted maybe two minutes.

“Welcome to the world’s shortest artwalk,” gallery sitter Ginger Johnson told visitors to the Circle Centre, pointing to the convenience of the locations.