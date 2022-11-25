Musical coming to Scranton Cultural Center

🔊 Listen to this

The ‘Bend and Snap’ number in ‘Legally Blonade’ is a light-hearted look at a maneuver designed to attract attention.

Aathaven Tharmarajah has the role of Emmett, the teaching assistant with a working class background who appreciates Elle Wood while others at Harvard Law School refuse to take her seriously.

If somebody accuses you of having a chip on your shoulder, it’s usually not a compliment.

But when Elle, the privileged sorority sister in “Legally Blonde — The Musical” tells working-class teaching assistant Emmett she thinks he has one, he admits it and suggests she get one of her own.

“There’s a chip on my shoulder and it’s big as a boulder,” Emmett says, launching into song in Act I. “With the chance I’ve been given, I’m gonna be driven as hell. I’m so close I can taste it. So I’m not gonna waste it. Yeah, there’s a chip on my shoulder. You might want to get one as well.”

Emmett senses Elle’s potential for success, and that’s why he’s advising her to buckle down and work hard at Harvard Law School.

“He sees something in her,” actor Aathaven Tharmarajah said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “Everybody else sees her as ‘this blonde from California.’ But he sees beyond that.”

Broadway in Scranton is bringing the touring show “Legally Blonde — The Musical” to the Scranton Cultural Center for four shows, 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 2; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 1 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4.

If you attend you’ll hear Tharmarajah sing “Chip on Your Shoulder,” which he calls “my one big song,” and you’ll also get to see Elle and Emmett fall for each other.

One of his favorite moments in the show, Tharmarajah said, is when “Elle basically takes Emmett to a department store to buy him a suit. I’m changing clothes really fast on stage, and that can be a little stressful. Other than that, it’s a sweet moment because you can see how they feel for each other.”

Elle will help Emmett with her fashion sense; he’ll encourage her to use her head, and by the end of the show, her knowledge of beauty products will even help her catch a trial witness in a lie.

“When people think of ‘Legally Blonde’ they think of ‘fun’ and ‘fluffy,’ ” Tharmarajah said. “But it uncovers more. It’s about standing up for yourself. (Elle) doesn’t tone down her personality (to succeed in her chosen field.) You shouldn’t have to.”

As they head toward Scranton, the cast and crew of “Legally Blonde” is on the road for Thanksgiving. During an interview the day before the holiday, Tharmarajah said he was looking forward to a day off with socializing and a catered buffet the company manager had arranged for the “cast of 23, plus six musicians, and crew and management, about 45 people altogether.”

“I’m particularly fond of stuffing,” he said. “That what I always go for.”

Tickets are available in person at the Scranton Cultural Center box office and online at BroadwayInScranton.com. For group (10+) rates and more info, call 570-342-7784.