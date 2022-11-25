Group pays tribute to early Beatles

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple will present Studio Two: The Early Beatles Tribute at 8 p.m. Jan. 20 in Shopland Hall. Hailed as ‘New England’s Best Beatles Tribute Band’ by “The Boston Globe,” Beatles tribute band, Studio Two, continues its tour in celebration of The Beatles coming to America.

Studio Two is a headlining Beatles band that pays tribute to the early Beatles years, choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era. It features graduates from Berklee College of Music and Beatles devotees who met in a “cellar full of noise” in a twon slightly west of Liverpool (Milford, New Hampshire).

Band members are dedicated to preserving the memory and fan culture of The Beatles generation. By recreating the Fab Four’s music, appearance, instruments, and onstage banter, Studio Two performs audiences’ most favorite hits that will bring people to the dance floor.

Studio Two has performed at numerous large and small venues, from large open-air festivals to nightclubs.

The show will take place in Shopland Hall, located on the building’s fourth floor, with doors opening at 7 PM. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $33.25 in advance, and will increase to $43.25 on the day of the show. All ticket prices include fees.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. For more information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org