Everyone’s invited to St. Nicholas Feast Day celebration

Mary Conti, Wilkes-Barre, and her son Nicholas, who was then 5, take toys to the altar during a previous Feast Day Mass at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre.

If you ever wanted to watch a pile of toys grow into a huge, colorful mountain, right before your eyes, all you had to do in the days before the pandemic was come to the annual St. Nicholas Day Mass, celebrated every Dec. 6 at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre.

“It just warmed my heart, to see all the kids bringing their gifts,” parishioner Ellen Barrouk said, remembering how families would bring their children and grandchildren to that feast day Mass and often let them carry the unwrapped presents — perhaps presents they had helped select — up the aisle to the altar.

The toys were destined to brighten the Christmas holiday for needy families a few weeks later; but during that Dec. 6 evening Mass the gifts would decorate the altar, forming an impressive background as the congregation listened to the story of the real St. Nicholas, a 4th-century bishop who was born in what is now Turkey and became legendary for his generosity.

“He gave in secret, during the night,” church pastor the Rev. Joseph Verespy said during his 2018 St. Nicholas Day homily. “Doesn’t that sound like somebody else we know?”

Of course, it sounds like Santa Claus. And that makes sense, because the generous St. Nicholas of long ago is a forerunner of today’s jolly Santa Claus.

For the past two years, thanks to the pandemic, the Dec. 6 festivities at St. Nicholas have been somewhat muted. Last year, people were encouraged to bring gift cards for the needy, rather than toys, and there was no reception afterward.

This year, the celebration is back — and everyone is invited.

“We want everyone to know, it’s not just for parishioners,” liturgy committee member Tina Kellar said, suggesting people might want to begin, or renew, the tradition of taking their children shopping to purchase a present for a child in need, up to age 15.

After all, who better than a kid to know what other kids might enjoy?

Of course, grown-ups of all ages also are invited to bring a gift. Or, just to attend and share a sense of fellowship.

“You don’t have to bring a present,” Father Verespy said on Friday, pointing out that some people might already be planning to make someone’s Christmas merrier through a donation to a “Giving Tree” or some other avenue. “Just come. It will be fun.”

The fun, which organizers expect will return full-scale this year, usually includes a visit from St. Nicholas, aka parishioner Chris Kohl, who arrives wearing a long white beard and the robes of an old-style bishop. No doubt he’ll have treats for all the children he sees.

And St. Nicholas’ elf-like sidekick, Ruprecht, might be in charge of the lumps of coal that some lucky/unlucky adults may receive.

This year’s St. Nicholas Feast Day Mass will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre. A reception will follow in the community room.

“It’s all about building community,” long-time parishioner Kellar said, noting there’s another St. Nicholas Day tradition some families might want to observe.

“I remember putting my shoes out the night before St. Nicholas Day,” she said. Then, in the morning, she would find small treats in her shoes.

“We would put out our shoes, even as adults,” Anna Hudock, who joined St. Nicholas Church earlier this year, said with a sparkle in her eye.

But, the best part of the St. Nicholas Day tradition seems to be the giving.

As one mom told a reporter during a past St. Nicholas Day Mass, she’d brought her son and daughter as a learning experience. “I want them to know St. Nicholas was a real person and he would give to the less fortunate,” Mary Conti of Wilkes-Barre said. “I want them to follow in his footsteps.”