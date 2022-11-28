Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night.
The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual Tree Fest, a cookie walk, a scavenger hunt, and more. Santa will make special appearances at Pam’s Restaurant and Hometown Soul Artisan Shoppe. It all leads up to the annual tree lighting and Christmas parade in the evening.
“Christmas in Dushore is a wonderful way to explore our beautiful town and celebrate the holiday season,” said Laurie Cimino, co-chair of the event. “It’s really nice to see groups of people and families walking around and spending time together.”
Christmas in Dushore is also the perfect time to wrap up your holiday shopping, as St. Basil’s Hall and Pealer Hall will be showcasing several local vendors while downtown shops and businesses will offer holiday specials and one-of-a-kind gifts.
“The whole town looks forward to this event every year,” said event co-chair Emma Yonkin. “Everyone is always smiling and in a great holiday spirit.”
Christmas in Dushore will include more than a dozen events. The full schedule is as follows:
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.Breakfast with Santa at Pam’s Restaurant
9 a.m. – Time TBD Gingerbread houses and holiday activities at Redeemer Bible Church
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ice carving demonstration
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tree Fest and vendors at St. Basil’s Hall
10 a.m. – sold out. Cookie walk at Dushore Fire Hall
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Scavenger hunt begins at Pealer Hall
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pop-up shops at Pealer Hall
Noon – 2 p.m. Open house and Santa at Hometown Soul Artisan Shoppe
Noon – 6 p.m. Food vendors on Main Street
1 p.m. Ugly sweater contest at St. Basil’s Hall
5:30 p.m. Tree lighting and caroling on Main Street
6 p.m. Parade of Lights through downtown Dushore
All afternoon, adult hot chocolate at Iron Horse Saloon
All day, book sale, art display, treats, crafts, and story walk at Sullivan County Library
All day, basket raffle at Pealer Hall
Christmas in Dushore is organized by the Dushore Area Business Association (DABA). DABA promotes business and community interests in Dushore and the surrounding area by sponsoring quality activities and events and highlighting local businesses. Their membership includes over 50 members ranging from multi-employee establishments to nonprofit organizations to sole-proprietors. To learn more about DABA, visit dushore.com or follow them on Facebook @DushoreABA.