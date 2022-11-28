Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk

A parade and lighting of the Christmas tree will be the culmination of Christmas in Dushore on Dec. 10.

Santa has been known to make his entrance in the Dushore Christmas Parade via firetruck.

Bringing a tractor to the parade shows the rural character of the area surrounding Dushore.

Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night.

The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual Tree Fest, a cookie walk, a scavenger hunt, and more. Santa will make special appearances at Pam’s Restaurant and Hometown Soul Artisan Shoppe. It all leads up to the annual tree lighting and Christmas parade in the evening.

“Christmas in Dushore is a wonderful way to explore our beautiful town and celebrate the holiday season,” said Laurie Cimino, co-chair of the event. “It’s really nice to see groups of people and families walking around and spending time together.”

Christmas in Dushore is also the perfect time to wrap up your holiday shopping, as St. Basil’s Hall and Pealer Hall will be showcasing several local vendors while downtown shops and businesses will offer holiday specials and one-of-a-kind gifts.

“The whole town looks forward to this event every year,” said event co-chair Emma Yonkin. “Everyone is always smiling and in a great holiday spirit.”

Christmas in Dushore will include more than a dozen events. The full schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.Breakfast with Santa at Pam’s Restaurant

9 a.m. – Time TBD Gingerbread houses and holiday activities at Redeemer Bible Church

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ice carving demonstration

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tree Fest and vendors at St. Basil’s Hall

10 a.m. – sold out. Cookie walk at Dushore Fire Hall

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Scavenger hunt begins at Pealer Hall

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pop-up shops at Pealer Hall

Noon – 2 p.m. Open house and Santa at Hometown Soul Artisan Shoppe

Noon – 6 p.m. Food vendors on Main Street

1 p.m. Ugly sweater contest at St. Basil’s Hall

5:30 p.m. Tree lighting and caroling on Main Street

6 p.m. Parade of Lights through downtown Dushore

All afternoon, adult hot chocolate at Iron Horse Saloon

All day, book sale, art display, treats, crafts, and story walk at Sullivan County Library

All day, basket raffle at Pealer Hall

Christmas in Dushore is organized by the Dushore Area Business Association (DABA). DABA promotes business and community interests in Dushore and the surrounding area by sponsoring quality activities and events and highlighting local businesses. Their membership includes over 50 members ranging from multi-employee establishments to nonprofit organizations to sole-proprietors. To learn more about DABA, visit dushore.com or follow them on Facebook @DushoreABA.