🔊 Listen to this

MotorWorld Toyota in Wilkes-Barre recently presented Allied Services Integrated Health System with a donation of $15,000 for the Team Allied Services and You charity campaign. MotorWorld |MileOne Autogroup is a long-time supporter of Allied Services, helping to raise thousands of dollars annually for therapy and support services for children with autism served at Allied Services Wilkes-Barre Rehab Hospital.

Funds raised through the annual charity campaign enable the non-profit health system to invest in advanced rehab technology and services to support the rehabilitation of children and adults with disabilities, life-changing injuries and illnesses.

“We’re proud to support Allied Services. This organization has touched the lives of countless people in our community. We know how important access to the right care and rehab technology is to individuals and families who experience chronic illness, disability or a life-changing injury” commented Rick Osick, Division President, MotorWorld|MileOne Autogroup. “We’re especially proud of our employees and customers who have lent their support to the campaign.”

In addition to a corporate donation to Allied Services, MotorWorld has helped to raise additional funds thanks to the support of its customers and employees. The efforts were led by MotorWorld employee, Erin Kosisky, who hosted a cycling fundraiser at Breaking Brewing Company in October. Erin was one of the more than 70 volunteers to fundraise and participate in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, as part of behalf of Team Allied Services and You.