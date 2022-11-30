Facing and conquering one-time nemesis

Mom’s pumpkin pie. Note that while this pie had some spiced-powdered sugar sprinkled on top while warm, most of it became visibly undetectable. You could always add a little more right before serving if you want the look.

The spiced powdered sugar topping generously applied to the pie on the left, with the pie on the right still as is out of the oven. If applied while the pie is still warm as recommended, much of the topping becomes virtually invisible later.

Somewhere in the annals of gourds, pumpkin pie appeared, became a Thanksgiving tradition and morphed into a seasonal icon. This seems improbable. Looking at fresh-sliced apples or a bunch of berries and thinking “that would make a great pie filling” makes sense. But to gaze at a pumpkin and see pie took vision.

Regular readers know I launched my cooking efforts with desserts, and that until very recently pie thwarted me. It was the crust. My first foray proved a disaster, putting the lie (for me) to the old adage “easy as pie.”

Making Pie crust became my bête noire, my Professor Moriarity. I should be able to conquer it, but wouldn’t risk trying. I had brothers and sisters who did homemade pies often enough, and when I married a women undaunted by crusts, I had no need to master them myself.

That changed in January 2021, when the chefs on America’s Test Kitchen convinced me their crust for a chocolate cream pie would be easy and fool proof, thanks in part to a food processor. Turned out it was easy, and delicious. Later that year I made it a point to watch MT make a crust, and to have something of a tutorial from my oldest brother (of Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes) as he made pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving.

Since that first chocolate cream pie (it is now a recurring favorite), for the test kitchen I have made crusts for cream cheese pie and Oregon blackberry pie. But I kept avoiding the crust recipe my mom used that had scared me away from pies for so long. Until now.

Lately we’ve been doing the two turkey trot on Thanksgiving, cooking one in Wilkes-Barre at lunchtime and heading to my West Hazleton homestead for another at suppertime. Jay cooked at the homestead last week, but asked if I’d make the pumpkin pie. Throwing off decades of aversion, I agreed.

I even bought a pastry cutter, something we haven’t had in 21 years of marriage (MT always uses two small sharp knives for the task).

Turns out with a little patience, mom’s old pie crust recipe (originally from a Betty Crocker cook book), isn’t quite so daunting. It’s not as effortless as the ones I’ve made with the aid of the food processor, but it’s hardly Herculean. I suspect the tricky part I failed to master in the past was adding the right amount of water near the end to get it to roll out properly. Perhaps all the other dough I’ve done (e.g. bread, cookies, nut roll, pierogies), helped me get a good feel for it in my old age – that and watching MT and Jay do their crusts.

Putting the crust between two sheets of wax paper to roll it out worked very well, though for larger pies (10-inch, say) the rolled crust will start exceeding the traditional wax paper width.

The filling is pretty straight forward. I did sift the dry ingredients into a bowl and whisk them a bit to avoid lumps and distribute the spices more evenly, and I gave the egg yolks quick beating with a fork before adding, just to make sure they blended in better. Also, I left my pies (I did two) in a lot longer than the recommended 40 minutes, checking every 5 or so, looking for the slight touches of darker brown to assure doneness.

While I’m still not convinced the “easy as pie” simile makes sense, at least I know what it takes.

Dobru chut!

Mom’s Pumpkin Pie

9-inch pie crust (below)

15 ounces can pumpkin

¾ cup whole milk

¾ cup evaporated milk

1 rounded teaspoon flour

¾ cup sugar

dash of salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

pinch of nutmeg

2 eggs, separated

¾ oz. Applejack or brandy, or ½ teaspoon vanilla

Make 9 inch pie crust. Heat oven to 350°.

Place pumpkin in large bowl. Stir in milk.

Mix flour with sugar, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in separate bowl, then add to pumpkin and mix.

Add applejack, brandy or vanilla. Thoroughly mix in egg yolks, then taste. Mixture should be definitely too sweet. If not, add sugar. (Pumpkin absorbs sugar during baking.)

Beat egg whites to soft peaks, then stir well into pumpkin mixture.

Place pie pan on oven rack and fill. Bake for 40 minutes, or until outer portion is firm. Center will be soft, but will set while cooling.

Topping: Mix ¼ cup powdered sugar with ½ tsp. cinnamon and pinch of ground cloves. Spread over pie while warm.

Basic Pie Crust (Betty Crocker) For an 8-9 inch pie pan.

1 cup sifted flour

1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon Crisco

2-3 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon salt

Mix flour and salt, cut in shortening with pastry cutter.

Sprinkle in water, mixing until thoroughly moistened. If too stiff, add a few drops extra water.

Roll with covered rolling pin, or between sheets of waxed paper, to 1/8” thick. Check size with pie pan.

remove top layer of wax paper and place pan upside-down on dough, making sure there is about least 1-1/4 inch of extra dough all around, more for a deeper pie dish.

Carefully lift dough from board with one hand, holding the pan over center with the other hand, and invert. Remove wax paper and gently press dough to bottom and against sides of pan. Trim excess dough with scissors so it hangs down evenly about 1/2” over the rim. Roll edge under to form a ridge around the rim of pan. Use trimmings to fill in thin spots to get a uniform ridge. Make fluting around the rim with fingers.

If recipe call for unbaked crust, fill and follow directions. For baked pie shell, prick bottom and sides with fork. Bake at 475 for 8-10 min.

