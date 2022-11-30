‘Nutcracker and More’ set for Dec. 1 at Kirby Center

Some of the youngest dancers from the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre rehearse a ‘Nutcracker’ scene on stage at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

“Let’s go to Battle Scene!”

“Face the audience on your chassés!”

“My little mice, are we allowed to talk onstage?”

Those three sentences came from Lauren Medico on Monday afternoon, when she was giving direction to a group of young dancers at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

If those three quotes were your only clues, would you be able to guess the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is getting ready to perform a holiday show? One that involves ballet steps? And a battle? And mice? And, no chit-chat?

Yes, DTWB will present “The Nutcracker and More” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Kirby Center, during a performance that also marks the dance theatre’s 15th anniversary.

As they rehearsed, small dancers had the fun of leaping over Hallie Dixon who, in her role as Clara, was stretched out on the stage floor “sleeping.”

If they were portraying toy soldiers, they saluted and marched. If they were portraying mice, they curled their fingers to look like little claws and churned them through the air.

Teen-age dancers Lucy Lew, Hallie Dixon, Jordan Medley and Julia Godfrey — known as “Miss Lucy,” “Miss Hallie,” “Miss Jordan” and “Miss Julia” to the younger children, whom they help guide through the performance — have the technically demanding roles of Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara, Dewdrop Fairy, Snow Queen, and more.

And, yes, these teen-age dancers remember starting out as mice and little soldiers in Nutcracker productions a decade or so ago.

“We just watched it the other day,” Lew said, referring to a recording from a long-ago performance.

With a longer tenure, Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre artistic director Gina Malsky said this week’s performance will be her 50th “Nutcracker,” because she made her ballet debut “as a tiny angel in Wilkes-Barre Ballet Theatre’s ‘Nutcracker.’ ”

“From student to professional to choreographer, now director, my passion has always been the same,” Malsky said. “I love ballet. But most, I love to instill the love of ballet in all of my students … many thanks to all of the parents who trust me in guiding their tiny treasures.”

Malsky is eager to see not only her dance students shining in the spotlight this year, but also several groups from the community that she has invited to share in the performance.

A group of employees from The Guard will dance in support of the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, the Misericordia University Dance Ensemble will dance in support of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and the artists of the Verve Vertu Studio will sing, dance and act in support of cultural and artistic experiences for artists with special needs.

Audience members will be able to vote online in support of the various groups, with their financial donations benefiting the chosen charity/beneficiary. A vote in support of Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will go toward funds for dance scholarships and to defray production costs.

Choreography is by Gina Malsky, Lauren Medico and Justine Buczinski. And, Wyoming Seminary student Que Riggins is working on a digital slide show of DTWB’s history as well as some digital scenery for the show. (Look for virtual snow in the Nutcracker snow scene; no chance of slipping on soap flakes.)

Tickets are $15 at the Kirby Center box office or from Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.