Light the Night, an outdoor, free-flowing, walk-through light display, will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at the Sugarloaf Golf Club, with the exceptions of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“The Sugarloaf Golf Club is back for our third year of offering local families something fun and festive for all ages to enjoy this holiday season,” Krista DeAngelo said. “We look forward to seeing everyone for the activities at Light the Night.”

Highlights of Light the Night include a Mega Tree with more than 14,000 pixels, sounds of the season at every turn, natural wood fire pits along the display for marshmallow roasting and plenty of activities designed for kids.

You can also enjoy adult beverages, hot chocolate and a menu that includes s’mores.

Tickets for Light the Night are $12 per adult and $8 per child ages 2 to 14. Children younger than 2 are free. Parking is free.Sugarloaf Golf Club is located at 18 Golf Course Road in Sugarloaf. For more information, please visit sugarloafgolfclub.com.