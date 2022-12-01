Butternut Squash Chili a tasty way to use turkey leftovers

Last week Mark and I caught a few minutes of Joy Bauer on NBC’s TODAY Show as she added toppings like shredded cheese and sliced avocados to an absolutely beautiful chili.

Shimmering with color from red peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes and golden butternut squash, Joy’s recipe also called for shredded chicken or turkey. What a perfect way to use Thanksgiving leftovers, I thought.

My fellow test cook and I were thinking so much alike, we came close to speaking in unison as we both said we wanted to make the dish.

We ended up splitting the duties, with Mark taking the part of sous chef and cubing — thank you, Mark! — the butternut squash. That was the one part of the recipe I’d been dreading. because winter squash is so dense and hard to handle.

But, the result? We both loved this hearty, satisfying and healthy (loaded with beta carotene and other goodies) Butternut Squash Chili. I took a bowlful over to my Mom’s house and she loved it, too. In fact, the three of us loved it so much there was only a small portion left to offer the newsroom taste testers.

I wondered, should I make more chili? But, no, I was out of turkey, and didn’t want to go out and buy more poultry so soon after Thanksgiving.

Then I wondered, should I skip the taste test? But, no, collecting comments is so much fun. So I took the little portion to work and, maybe through some kind of loaves-and-fishes miracle, managed to supply a sample to each of five co-workers. Here are their reactions:

“I think it’s a fun take on chili. I’m into it,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “You could sell this at Panera and people would go nuts.”

“I love the butternut squash,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “Very tasty, and it has a slight sweetness to it.”

“It tastes like chili, but I would compare it more to a stew,” said news editor Roger DuPuis. “It’s very savory and warm, a perfect entree or side dish. I would serve it over rice, maybe with broccoli on the side.”

Not everyone was so pleased with the ingredients.

“I do like chili,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “But not with beans. And I don’t really like turkey. It was OK. I appreciate the effort, but would I order it in a restaurant? No.”

“I like everything except the beans,” reporter Kevin Carroll said, admitting he was eating around them.

When Kevin also mentioned he would have liked the chili a little spicier, I admitted the one thing I’d changed about the recipe. While I’d added all the ground cumin, smoked paprika and ground cinnamon for which the recipe called, I’d cut down the one tablespoon of chili pepper to one teaspoon, because I knew I’d like it better with less heat.

Of course, it would be very easy to spice the chili up a notch, or two.

Here is the recipe, from today.com/.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH CHILI

1 onion, diced, about 1.5 cups

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin,

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2-3 cups cubed butternut squash, cut into 1/2-inch pieces. (If starting with whole squash, it should weigh 2-3 pounds with skin and seeds.)

2 (14.5 ounce) cans fire-roasted tomatoes with liquid

2 (15 ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

2-3 cups chicken broth

3 cups shredded cooked chicken or turkey

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste

optional garnishes: Greek yogurt, sour cream shredded sharp cheddar cheese, chopped avocado, fresh herbs

Instructions: Liberally mist a large pot or Dutch oven with olive oil spray (or pour 1 tablespoon olive oil from bottle) and heat over medium-high heat. Add onions and peppers and saute for about 8 minutes until soft and slightly browned. Add the seasonings (chili powder, cumin, paprika and cinnamon) and stir for about one minute to lightly toast them. Mix in tomato paste.

Add the cubed squash, canned tomatoes with liquid, drained beans and 2 cups broth. Bring to a boil, lower heat and let simmer until squash becomes fork-tender, about 35 minutes. Add the shredded chicken or turkey and salt, and mix everything together. Add the third cup of broth if you’d like a thinner consistency with more liquid. Let simmer 5 to 10 additional minutes to warm the meat and allow flavors to mingle. Ladle into bowls and serve with preferred toppings.

