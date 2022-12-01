🔊 Listen to this

On a remote island eatery that can only be reached by boat, five courses are served and guests cannot leave the island until the end of the chef’s gourmet experience. But on this night, Chef Slowik has something unusual in mind.

Have you ever had the privilege, or misfortune depending on your palate, to eat in one of those very exclusive eateries where you cannot pronounce most of the frilly ingredients in each dish? “The Menu” serves up a host of these lavish concoctions to both its onscreen guests and audience. As I watched in amazement, at the prepped dishes, my inner voice kept yelling, “What is some of this gobbledygook”?

Starring the always delicious Ralph Fiennes (“The Duchess”) in a towering role of power and dominance over his kitchen staff and restaurant guests. One is not quite sure where the direction of this movie is heading unless you have done your research. I recommend you do not. Is this a dark comedy? A thriller? A drama perhaps? Horror even? It is tough to place this one in a box, as it is not your standard run on the mill motion picture.

The price point of this remote island eatery that can only be reached by boat is beyond what most everyday folks could afford. Five courses are served and guests cannot leave the island until the end of the chef’s gourmet experience. But on this night, Chef Slowik has alternate plans for his subjects. Anya Taylor-Joy (“Last Night In Soho”) plays Margot, the female lead, who is invited last minute by a male suitor who is paying her to come along as his naive company. This poor call girl has no clue just what she signed up for!

“The Menu” is a sharply taut creation by director Mark Mylod (“Game Of Thrones”) and its writers. Like its creative dishes, it is impressively executed, and without any doubt a unique piece for certain. I still can’t wrap myself around loving this movie, but I respect its effort. It did leave my belly rumbling, but this pauper is happy enough to settle on his night out of boneless wing bites from any local greasy spoon. For decades my favorite chef was Chef Boyardee. Bon Appétit!

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.