Variety show set for 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Wyoming Seminary’s KCCA

Ask Bobby Arvon what he’ll be performing this Sunday in Kingston and the singer/songwriter responds by naming songs music lovers might have enjoyed in the 1950s.

“I’ll be doing ‘Mack the Knife,’ ‘Unchained Melody,’ an Italian song … some ’50s rock and roll at the piano … also some Frank Sinatra. You never know where I’m going,” he said Thursday in a telephone interview with the Times Leader.

Of course, he’ll be offering more than ’50s music.

“Speak Softly, Love” is on his play list —and that was written in 1972 for the first “Godfather” movie. He also plans to sing at least two original songs.

But that dose of nostalgic 1950s material seems especially appropriate because one of Arvon’s claims to fame is that he recorded the “Happy Days” theme song.

Maybe you’ve heard his voice on that TV series, which celebrated the era of leather jackets, poodle skirts and the dawn of rock and roll. But you may not have known the singer is a Scranton native.

Both his Arvonio relatives from his father’s side of the family and his DonVito relatives from his mother’s side are tied to Scranton, said Arvon, who lived in the Electric City until he was 15, when his father took a new job in Bridgeport, Conn.

“We were back, every holiday, we spent in Scranton,” Arvon said, adding he grew up with and maintained a friendship with one-time Scranton Mayor James McNulty. “He was probably one of my best friends, if not my best friend,” Arvon said. “He brought me back for lots of charity shows.”

Among his credits Arvon, who is a composer of many commercial jingles, also has performed at La Festa Italiana in Scranton.

When he performs this weekend — at 7 p.m. Sunday at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for Creative Arts in Kingston — it will be with Marko Marcinko and the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band, in a variety show produced by Lorenzo Medico of ARTIC Entertainment.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Arvon said. “I know he has some great musicians lined up.”

The number of musicians in the band had recently increased from nine to 10, Medico said Thursday. “Tyler Harvey (music adjunct faculty) over at Sem, he’s a wonderful musician in his own right. I asked him, ‘You want to jump in and play?’ “

If all goes well, Medico said, he expects Harvey will add his talents on baritone sax.

You can expect Medico to sing, as well, perhaps in a duet with Arvon, or perhaps solo. He definitely wants to sing something “geared toward the holidays, a Christmas song that I’ve wanted to sing in this type of venue.”

The producer/performer is excited about producing “Bobby Arvon with Marko Marcinko & the SJF Big Band featuring Lorenzo Medico” as a solo undertaking. Earlier, he had co-produced “Chicago” with Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

But this is ARTIC Entertainment’s first solo venture.

Medico feels his late mother, Ines Cruz, is smiling down at him, and he feels emotional about the date of the show. Without the producer planning it this way — the original show date had to be changed — Dec. 4 is the anniversary of his mother’s death, 17 years ago when she was 51.

“She would have loved this,” he said. “The reason I got into music is because she was an opera singer, not a formal opera singer, but that’s what I grew up listening to … opera, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand.”

Before a recent interview came to an end, Medico wanted to thank event co-sponsors UNICO of Wilkes-Barre and the Victor Alfieri Society, and Arvon wanted to thank his wife, Judi Arvon, who has helped him produce his latest CDs.

Tickets to the show are available at eventbrite.com./