In 2019, the Friedman Jewish Community Center (“JCC”) opened the doors to a new, vibrant 57,000-square-foot facility in Kingston, PA, just across the river from its former location of nearly 75 years. The new facility is housed on the 13.4-acre Weinberg Campus and features a 9,000-sq ft gym with multiple court sports, a state-of-the-art ballroom, kitchen, the one of the region’s premier early childhood learning centers, exercise rooms, locker rooms, a sauna and steam room, meeting rooms, weaving room, food pantry, plenty of parking and more.

When Gary Bernstein, the CEO of the Jewish Community Alliance, arrived in Northeastern Pennsylvania in January 2020 he said he wanted the JCC to be externally motivated, which meant going out into the community with an open mind and open arms. Gary started collaborating and invited groups to consider utilizing the JCC’s beautiful new facilities. Now three years in, Bernstein can look back at the rich connections the JCC has made both within and outside of the Jewish Community to better Northeastern Pennsylvania. These successful collaborations have resulted in many successes including providing counseling and screening assistance for the JCC’s senior groups, running a Parkinson’s disease program and holding diabetes and nutrition programs at the JCC. The Friedman JCC also has developed one of the area’s most attractive Early Learning Centers, which has been fully enrolled with a waiting list since its inception

One key partnership that was forged was with the Commission on Economic Opportunity that allowed the JCC to expand its food pantry program that proved to be essential to the community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the JCC was serving 10 to 15 families per week, and now serves close to 100 families per week. The JCC has a team of wonderful volunteers who make it all happen.

The JCC’s newest endeavor is a $4 million capital campaign to invigorate the JCC Summer Day Camp experience with new program enhancements and property improvements. Sitting on top of a hill overlooking Harvey’s Lake, the Day Camp is a sprawling paradise, especially for children, and an invaluable resource for the whole community.

The JCC has been working with the local, state, and federal lawmakers for their support and received $2 million in public funds toward the camp campaign. With this in addition to private donations, grants, and foundational support, the JCC has raised almost $3 million toward its $4 million goal.

The Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston serves as a common meeting ground for the entire community, and of course, you don’t have to be Jewish to join. Come in for a tour and see why people say the JCC is one of the cleanest and most customer service-oriented facilities in town.

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.