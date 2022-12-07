🔊 Listen to this

First United Methodist Church, Route 11 and Butler Street, Shickshinny, will host its 15th Service of Lessons and Carols at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. The service consists of Christmas-related Scripture readings alternating with choral anthems and Christmas carols.

Choral music will be provided by the Chancel Choir of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Berwick under the direction of Cindy Rupp, and the Shickshinny Area Community Choir under the direction of Raphael Micca. Marilou Hinchcliff will be the accompanist.

The service will also feature a solo by Pastor Roger Noss of the Mount Moriah United Methodist Charge.

The public is invited. There is no cost to attend; a free-will offering will be accepted. A reception will be held in the church’s social hall immediately following the concert.

For more information, contact Marilou Hinchcliff at 570-542-7338 or Raphael Micca at [email protected]