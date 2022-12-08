🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown recently presented a $7,500 check, funded by the American Rescue Plan, to the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. As Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre explains on its website, its mission is “to provide professional quality, Broadway-style live theatre while ensuring a welcoming environment that enhances the cultural growth of the Greater Wyoming Valley.” Shown from left are: Little Theatre’s Director of Development Walter Mitchel, Little Theatre’s General Manager David Parmelee, and Mayor George C. Brown.