This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the forecast in Nuremberg calls for 100% chance of snow INSIDE the Emerson Theater as the Nuremberg Community Players present the beloved family classic musical “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Performances are set for one weekend only, Dec. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and can be reserved by calling toll free 1-877-718-7894. Come experience the magic as the theatre at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg is transformed into a winter wonderland thanks to a few new snow machines.

As a special bonus, Santa Claus will be at the theatre and available for photos following each performance. Photos with Santa will be $5 per photo, with proceeds donated to the theatre. Each child that gets a photo will also get a gift from Santa. Bring your letters for Santa, and please be sure to include names and address to get a response from the North Pole!

Inspired by the beloved animated television special, the show includes Rudolph, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, and many more. Rudolph saves Christmas and goes down in history in this family classic.

At each performance the Nuremberg Players will also be collecting toys for the Toys For Tots Campaign. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to a child in need this Christmas.

