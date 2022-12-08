🔊 Listen to this

The Nanticoke Historical Society will hold a book signing event for “Under the Witness Tree” The City of Nanticoke in Stories and Photos, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the historic Samatha Mill House, 495 East Main Street, Nanticoke, next to the Mill Memorial Library. Memorabilia from the society’s vast collection will also be on display. All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the Nanticoke Historical Society. From left are Julianna Zarzycki, president of the Nanticoke Historical Society, and Judith Pernisek Minsavage, author. For more information call 570-258-1367