‘A Christmas Story’ opens tonight Dec. 9 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

Mom (Jennifer Frey Abdalla) uses soap to ‘wash out’ Ralphie’s (Dallas Fernandes) mouth as little brother Randy (Leo Seamans) looks on.

Lauren Hudak, 11, of Mountain Top, portrays Flick, Ralphie’s friend who is famous for getting his tongue stuck on a frozen flag pole.

Jose Adames, as the narrator, watches as Ralphie (Dallas Fernandes) loses a lug nut when he tries to help his father (Kelly Krieger) change a tire. Oh, fudge!

What does young Ralphie Parker want for Christmas?

Congratulations if you know his heart’s desire is an “official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.”

Fourteen-year-old Dallas Fernandes from Miners Mills was committing that long description to memory weeks ago, as he prepared to play Ralphie in Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s musical version of “A Christmas Story,” which opens tonight and runs through Dec. 18.

“Think of the song,” director Kim Rose told the young thespian, as he worked his way through the string of adjectives.

Sure, music is a good way to remember a line or two. It’s also a great vehicle for taking Ralphie’s exaggerated childhood memories and turning them into big song-and-dance numbers.

“The musical numbers heighten everything, so this is even more over the top than the movie,” said Kelly Krieger, 25, of Scranton, who portrays Ralphie’s father, also known as “The Old Man.”

“He’s a blue collar working man, not able to catch a break,” Krieger described his character. “One bit of hope is when I win the leg lamp.”

You can expect musical numbers about the winning of that fragile leg lamp, Ralphie’s fantasy about rescuing his teacher from a dastardly villain, the visit to a department store Santa, and even that “sticky situation” in which Ralphie’s friend Flick finds himself.

Flick is that kid who accepts a triple dog dare and places his tongue on a cold flag pole, with painful results. Ouch.

“I’m excited to be in something that’s family-friendly,” said Jennifer Frey Abdalla, who recently appeared in LTWB’s “Rocky Horror” show and is portraying Ralphie’s mom in this production. “It’s going to be fun to have an audience of families and kids.”

Cast members agree Mrs. Parker is “probably the most grounded” character in the show.

“Those who grew up watching the movie will really enjoy this,” predicted Jose Adames, who portrays narrator Jean Shepherd. “But it will be good for everyone. The message my character delivers is, how really important family is, and you realize that when you get older.”

It will be fun for young audience members to see lots of kids on stage portraying Ralphie’s friends, schoolmates, and even the neighborhood bullies, Abdalla predicted.

“We have a fantastic group of kids,” confirmed Kim Rose, the director.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18. For tickets, which are $25 each, see ltwb.org or call 570-823-1875.