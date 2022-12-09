🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute Vice President Alex Zimmerman delivers remarks to Geisinger colleagues and representatives from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association during a certificate presentation for Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Geisinger Cardiology Department Chair George Ruiz, MD, gestures during his remarks to Geisinger colleagues and representatives from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association, who traveled to Danville to present Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center with certificates acknowledging their status as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers.

DANVILLE – Representatives from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association recently met Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute leaders in Danville to award Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center for achieving Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification.

The medical centers were the first three hospitals in the country to earn certification, setting a national precedent for coordination among teams who care for chest-pain patients.