“I received an unexpected communication from someone from my past. I am not sure whether to respond or not, in part because I don’t know who this person has become over time.

“Part of me is a little bit suspicious. Maybe of their intentions, but I am not sure if that is because I should be suspicious. I may be most hesitant to open what I thought was a closed door, as I am unsure what is there. Do I have to respond?”

G: Welcome to the club. With social media, many of us are being contacted by people from our past, but many are being contacted by people that we never knew we were related to, as a result of genetic testing.

To me the issue of whether or not to respond, which may appear to be a test for passing or failing some external judgment of right or wrong action, is not simply a question of protocol or of determining the decent and best thing to do. Rather, I see this as a question of getting to the roots of what can be the best reflection of who you are now and who you want to become.

How I came to simplify my life and avoid getting bogged down like you are now, and being able to stop the feeling of needing to always consider the pros and cons to even the smallest choices facing me, came during one of the most powerful experiences of my life.

You might consider using this as a template going forward, for a variety of situations that, at first, may seem to be larger than life in their importance.

This template is a way to attain an assessment of situations, as well as a wiser discernment. It is also a solution for fast tracking yourself to greater self-assurance and peace.

Here’s how it happened: On my father’s deathbed, when he was only hours from leaving this world, I had begun to make a list of the people I felt I needed to thank. For example, someone I had never met who was a friend of one of my siblings, was thoughtful enough to have a basket of fruit delivered to my father’s room, a few days earlier.

Sometime in the middle of the night I was so grateful to partake of it, as I had not had a decent meal in several days while keeping vigil. I can recall now, thirty years later, peeling an orange and finding a piece of heaven in the smell and juices. Grief, compounded by lack of sleep, elevated the ordinary and common to the sublime.

My heart and the sugar were clearing a road to my fingers, as is often the case for writers. In the dim light of his private room, I wiped my hands and reached for a notepad. I began to scratch out what was essentially a reminder list.

The list of names I was logging was a recognition of those who had directly helped my father, like the nurses and doctors seeing to him while in the hospital, but also the people that I had

encountered who were particularly memorable to me during this period. Some were family friends, some were relatives.

At one point shortly into my task, my father asked me what I was doing. I explained that I felt compelled to send thank you notes – later on once I had the time and clarity of mind – as I wanted these people on my list to know I was deeply grateful for their involvement and loving support.

I recall seeing three names etched in the metal plaque fixed to the exterior of my father’s hospital room door. I recall being told who they were from one of the night nurses. These were names of three black women who had made contributions to the hospital. Beyond that I knew nothing, other than to think that I needed to reach out to them. I considered, if they had long since died, to try to contact their family members with my gratitude for their generosity, for the space that was then holding my father’s last moments with me.

In those hours of deep reflection at his bedside, I felt a profound connection to everyone who was a part of that hospital, even for the patients long gone who had occupied the bed my father was dying upon.

I did not express all of these details to my father as he didn’t offer me time to do so. He began explaining to me that I did not need to make a list. He wanted me to use my fleeting time with him for being with him rather than doing anything else.

“You know who counts,” he whispered in the semi-dark. “You know who matters most.”

It was all I needed to hear in that moment, confirmation that my path was straight and true, and that he knew I would not forget. So, no need to be concerned I would forget as my intentions were good and would not fail me. No need to overthink anything anymore, and essentially waste the time we had left.

I put my pen down and resumed my vigil until he passed, but feeling greater peace.

You know who matters, who counts. But even more than that, you know what is the best thing to do, even when it is not the easy thing to do. I suspect, for most, this is the truth.

All you have to do when presented with any choice that perplexes you is to retain your sense of self, who you are, and who you want to become. Hold steady with that power. Let your actions reflect that.

I say this fully knowing that ignoring people is sometimes required. But, often times, ignoring people doesn’t make them magically disappear from your thoughts or dreams.

If you feel intruded upon because of some difficult times in that relationship, you won’t fail if you take wee steps by responding, but without indicating there is potential for a relationship going forward. You can do this by inquiring of them what it is they need or want from you.

If this person harmed you in the past, allow them the opportunity to make amends. If they left your life without full understanding, permit them the opportunity to reveal their situation or the circumstances that led to the estrangement.

Years ago, I learned that one of my relatives had been distant for years from me because she had suffered miserably during her menopause years, to the point of mental collapse. Learning this from her cleared up my confusion and ended up healing many a boo boo between us.

You are under no obligation to invite anyone back in to your home or life, but you will be needlessly creating a stress upon yourself and this person if you do not acknowledge they exist. They may have something to say that counts, even if after all is said and done, they don’t make the list of those who matter.

