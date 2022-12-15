🔊 Listen to this

Charles Dickens penned one of the most celebrated books of our time when he conjured up his beloved classic “A Christmas Carol” all the way back in 1843. Under financial pressure, Dickens wrote the iconic book in only six short weeks while taking hours-long walks around London at night.

It is reported there are officially now more than 100 variations of this tale, between movies, shows, ballets, operas, and even a themed video game based on this original story. One could only dream to leave behind such a literary legacy.

My favorite Christmas movie is now the 1984 version of “A Christmas Carol” starring George C. Scott. 2022 brings us yet another variation called “Spirited,” starring funnyman Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy).

Be forewarned, my lovelies, unbeknownst to some, this is in fact a musical version. That immediately will turn off a portion of the population. Weirdly enough, for being billed as a musical, there didn’t seem to be an overabundance of musical numbers.

“Spirited” ranks as one of my least favorite renditions of this tale. Call me a traditionalist, go right ahead, I’ve been called far worse, but this version was just too loose and trippy. My laughs were forced during this one; like ok I guess this is a funny scene where I am supposed to put on the face. You know the laugh, the one that one must make around your not-so-merry mother-in-law at Christmas time.

I will give it credit, this “Spirited” did have some spirit indeed. In its favor, the always delightful Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) was cast as Kimberly, so she supplied this movie with its saving grace, but even she couldn’t save it! “Spirited” felt so disjointed that if I wanted to feel this lightheaded after watching a holiday movie, I would have just mixed up another winter warmer with a sidecar of gin.

Honestly if I didn’t know any better, I would have never even picked up on the fact that this was indeed a retelling of the Dickens story. If you’re hard pressed for a holiday watchlist this season, spare your loved ones their precious time. Watch the brilliantly executed animated Jim Carrey Disney version once again. Hell, watch “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” before tuning into this one, it’s only 26 minutes long, so it will certainly hold your attention span over this lackluster attempt. If your family still insists on give this Apple original a watch, just keep in mind this holiday season, not everything that sparkles is gold.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.